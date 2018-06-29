Home»Today's Stories

Red Bull ‘regrets’ blocking cycle lane for photo shoot

Friday, June 29, 2018
Joe Leogue

An energy drink producer has conceded it “regrets” parking several branded cars along a Cork city centre cycle lane for a promotional photograph.

A screenshot of the Instagram post Red Bull has since removed following criticisms that the brand's cars are blocking a cycle lane.

Red Bull faced a social media backlash this week after it posted a picture of a dozen women standing on branded Mini Cooper cars parked along the cycle lane outside the courthouse on Washington St.

The cycle lane, which continues inbound from University College Cork towards the city centre, is one of the busiest in Cork.

The picture was captioned “Cork, you look stunning”, but those leaving comments on the picture were less than impressed.

“Your repeated illegal parking in a 24h mandatory cycle lane which endangers vulnerable road users looks stunning,” one Instagram user said.

“Ah here, is this a competition to see how many cars you can park illegally on one cycle lane? I’d suggest a trip to court is in order but it looks like you’re already there,” another posted.

The Cork Cycling Campaign, an advocacy group for cyclists in the city, described the picture as a ‘marketing blunder’.

“1 in 4 adults in Ireland cycle more than once a week and mandatory 24 hr cycle lanes are a key aspect of safe cycling,” it tweeted in response to the image.

The Irish Examiner submitted a number of questions to Red Bull about the photo shoot, including whether it sought approval from the City Council to use the cycle lane and how long the cars were parked there.

Red Bull did not reply to the queries but told this newspaper the image in question was taken two years ago when the brand held a soapbox racing event on St Patrick’s Hill in Cork.

“We regret the inadvertent parking of our vehicles two years ago.

“It was also not appropriate for us to have used any photograph which would appear to legitimise parking in a cycle lane,” it said.

“With every event we run, we work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the highest standards we can achieve.”

The picture in question has since been removed from Red Bull’s instagram account.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

‘A city on the rise’: World’s top urban thinkers tour Cork

Cork to be fastest growing Irish city over the next 20 years

Firefighters battling blaze at Cork hay barn

New Lord Mayor of Cork urges people to welcome Patrick Street car ban

More in this Section

Water restrictions and outages could continue into autumn

Thousands of backlogs at Tax Appeals Commission

Contingency plans for ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Barnardos: Homeless figures a tragedy


Breaking Stories

UK-Irish peace process body revived amid bid to restore powersharing

Two-car crash in Little Island causes lengthy tailbacks in Cork

UK should have formulated a Brexit plan two years ago, Leo Varadkar says

Arlene Foster tells LGBT event: Respect my right to oppose same-sex marriage

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

    • 9
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 38
    • 39
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »