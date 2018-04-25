Plans to have M20 design team in place by September

Limerick’s local authority says it hopes to have a design team for the new M20 motorway to Cork in place by September.

Limerick City and County Council has issued Pre-Qualification Documents for the long-awaited motorway — clearing the way for the project to go to tender later this year.

It is understood that the value of this four-year engineering, design, and route appraisal contract will be in the order of €8m. The estimated cost of the M20 will be about €850m.

While some politicians in both Cork and Limerick yesterday incorrectly announced that the contract has gone out to tender, the issuing of the Pre-Qualification Documents is a significant step towards the issuing of invitation to tender documents.

The document issued this week is intended to give information to parties who are interested in applying to be pre-qualified for the contract when it does eventually go to tender.

It warns: “The Contracting Authority reserves the right not to follow up this invitation in any way and/or to change the tender procedure and/or terminate discussions at any time.”

These parties have until 2pm on May 24 to declare their interest.

“Limerick City and County Council and Cork County Council in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland propose to carry out the planning and design of the N/M20 Cork to Limerick Road Improvement Scheme,” states the document.

“The scheme will provide a high quality road connecting Cork and Limerick. Limerick City and County Council requires Technical Consultancy Services from a multi-disciplinary engineering led Consultancy team which will provide the Engineering, Environmental, Economic and Appraisal services required to successfully deliver the project through the planning and design phases,” it says.

The document states that the contracting authority intends to invite at least five applicants to submit tenders.

The Contracting Authority wishes to award the contract as soon as possible. The target timetable is that the services contract is awarded by September 2018. This timetable is indicative only and Tenderers will be advised of firm dates at later stages in the competition,” says the document.

Meanwhile, €1m in Local Improvement Scheme funding has been allocated to Cork for the upgrade of 41 rural roads.