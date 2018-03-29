Permission for proposed Lidl supermarket refused

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a proposed Lidl supermarket in the Cork suburb of Douglas, disagreeing with the recommendation of its inspector.

The board determined such a development would run contrary to the local area plan.

An inspector had recommended granting permission for the supermarket to be built on a two-acre site behind Barry’s Pub, between the Carrigaline Road and Churchyard Lane.

Cork County Council had granted planning permission but submissions from the local Tidy Towns group, along with businesses including Barry’s Bar and Tesco, expressed concerns over traffic, parking, and the visual impact the proposed supermarket would have on the village. The site is located in a designated Architectural Conservation Area.

Despite the concerns, the inspector had proposed planning permission should be granted as “the proposed development would not have a detrimental impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre and would otherwise be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

However, this week, An Bord Pleanála did not concur with the recommendation.

It ruled the proposed development was contrary to the local area plan which required that “the Barry’s Field site be developed in an integrated manner, providing a mixed-use development with full frontage along the Church Street and Carrigaline Road to form a continuous commercial strip with the existing Barry’s Pub and Restaurant”.

“It is considered that, by reason of its semi-industrial form of design, its lack of civic design and streetscape presence onto Carrigaline Road and its lack of mix of uses on this prominent site within the Church Street Architectural Conservation Area, the proposed development would not contribute to the achievement of this objective, would adversely affect the Church Street Architectural Conservation Area, and would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the board said in its direction.