Perks on offer for ticketing firm’s latest recruits

Eventbrite, the largest live ticketing platform in the world, is offering food, travel and wellness bonuses worth €190 a month as part of a perks package for a recruitment drive in Cork.

Almost two years after it opened its European customer support centre in the city, the company said it is on track to reach its 50-jobs growth target by July — well inside its initial three-year target. And it said following the addition of extra services to the Cork office beyond its original customer service function, it has outgrown its South Mall offices and is actively scouting for new, larger office space.

It comes ahead of its open recruitment event in the city next week, as it seeks to hire people to cope with its increased workload.

The company said it needs to fill several customer service vacancies with candidates who can speak Dutch, English, French, German, or Italian, as well as roles in account management, office management, and business development teams.

“Candidates can expect to work in a truly international environment, with a team that likes to have fun helping people create and experience exciting events all over Europe, with leadership that values individuality,” a spokesman said.

In a bid to entice candidates, the company said among the perks on offer are a €100 monthly travel bonus to help get staff to and from the office, €40 monthly Deliveroo credit, a €50 wellness reimbursement, flexible working schedules and the freedom to work from home, health insurance, stock options, and a generous time off policy, which includes 25 days and nine bank holidays off.

Eventbrite was founded in 2006 to democratise the ticketing industry.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company allows event organisers to create an online page for their events, to sell tickets, promote and manage events, and analyse results.

Since its foundation, Eventbrite has processed over €4.5bn in gross ticket sales for customers around the globe. The Cork office, opened in early 2016, was its 10th global office. It also has an operation in Dublin’s Digital Hub.

People interested in joining the firm have been invited to attend its informal recruitment event takes place in the Republic of Work offices on the South Mall, Cork, from 6pm-8pm on February 8.