One Big Switch aims for energy discounts for consumers

A campaign that aims to get discounts for consumers via collective bargaining says it will now look to encourage energy companies to reward loyal customers as well as new account holders.

One Big Switch uses a group switching strategy to sign up thousands of consumers and then offers their custom en masse to whatever provider offers the best deal.

It says it needs 10,000 new registrants to bring their membership to 130,000, which it will then offer as part of its Big Energy Switch campaign for cheaper electricity and gas.

For the first time, One Big Switch says it will demand that energy providers looking to service the campaign’s members must also make the deal available to its existing customers.

The campaign said that utilities can offer discounts worth up to €400 to new customers that are not available to existing account holders, amounting to a ‘loyalty tax’ on those who don’t switch providers.

“Irish energy is up there with the most expensive in Europe, just ask the families out there paying for it; it’ll come as little surprise,” said David Liston, One Big Switch’s director of campaigns.

“What is surprising that four in every five of those families are still paying a loyalty tax by sitting on base rates, paying far too much for their electricity and gas.

“We want the Big Energy Switch campaign to work again and inspire a retailer to not only offer a great group-discount to new customers, but to their current loyal customers also. We need 10,000 more members to give us the immediately critical buying power to do this.”

Members of the public can join the Big Energy Switch without cost or obligation by visiting onebigswitch.ie