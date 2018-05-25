Man charged with endangering gardaí

Two charges of endangering the lives of gardaí were brought yesterday against a 31-year-old man yesterday.

Michael Wallace, of 5 Cois Coillte, Mahon, Cork, was charged yesterday by Garda Darren Reid at Cork District Court.

Mr Wallace was already charged with stealing a car at Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough on New Year’s Day. Several additional charges were brought against him yesterday arising out of the same date, January 1 2018.

The additional counts against Mr Wallace included endangerment yesterday.

Garda Darren Reid charged Mr Wallace with endangerment where he allegedly drove a stolen car at a Garda patrol car creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm at Mahon Point retail park.

There was a second endangerment charge, in which it was alleged that at Old Whitechurch Rd, Kilcully, he drove at high speed towards approaching Garda cars, forcing them to take evasive action and striking one of these cars.

Other charges included damaging the garda car at Mahon Point, drink driving at Dublin Hill, resisting Garda Tim O’Sullivan at the same location and multiple counts of dangerous driving.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the June 7 for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Michael Quinlan defence solicitor said Mr Wallace was keen to have the case sent forward to the June sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court. It will then be a matter for a date to be set at the circuit court for a trial by judge and jury.