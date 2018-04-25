‘Loss of NSO control would weaken RTÉ role in society’

Unions at RTÉ have warned the broadcaster’s board that if the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is taken from its control, it will “be undermining its own strength and place in Irish society”.

An independent report on the future of RTÉ’s two orchestras, the Concert Orchestra and the NSO, said the broadcaster should retain the former.

However, the report by former director of BBC Radio, Helen Boaden, recommends that the NSO should be established either as a national cultural institution in its own right or as part of the National Concert Hall and funded by the Government.

Otherwise, Ms Boaden said, she would have to recommend a “poor second choice” — the closure of one of the orchestras.

The report found that while RTÉ’s income as a whole declined by 24% between 2007 and 2016 and it continues to face very significant financial challenges, during the same period the orchestras were relatively protected with income declining by 11%.

However, it said the orchestras now have significant vacancies and have been obliged to reduce commitments to touring and educational roles.

The report said it was hard to see how RTÉ could fund even the current level of provision, let alone cover the increase to budgets that would be required for the orchestras to return to full strength.

Shirley Bradshaw, chairwoman of the RTÉ Trade Union Group (TUG), said the removal of the NSO from RTÉ would be a cut to services which undermined the role of the national broadcaster and its contribution to culture.

“Already RTÉ made a very regrettable decision to cut jobs in its Young People’s department; the outsourcing of jobs to the private sector has undermined RTÉ already, handing over responsibility for the Symphony Orchestra is another step in that direction and it should be a huge concern to fans of music and supporters of a strong public service broadcaster,” said Ms Bradshaw.

We welcome the recommendation in the review that both orchestras should be fully staffed and resourced, something unions have been calling for over recent years as management failed to fill a range of vacancies. However, we would like that RTÉ, as the public service broadcaster with a cultural remit, receives the support it needs to achieve that.

TUG said it is “ironic” that the review does paint a very positive picture for the NSO and the Concert Orchestra.

Fran McNulty, chairman of the National Union of Journalists’ sub-branch within RTÉ, said: The RTÉ board must defend the values of public service broadcasting and that applies across all services.

“The report acknowledges that Ireland is not unique and that orchestras across Europe are under pressure. Is it possible that Ireland could learn from the lessons of other countries and be more imaginative in our approach to funding?