Home»Today's Stories

Laws aim to ban reselling tickets above face value

Monday, February 19, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

The reselling of tickets above their face value is set to be banned under legislation expected to come before the Dáil shortly.

TDs Noel Rock and Stephen Donnelly will meet Department of Business officials this week, after a completed review of ticket selling in Ireland and as preparation is being made for the legislation.

It is anticipated that the Government will now give the go-ahead to the ticket touting legislation, which will outlaw above cost price selling of tickets for events.

A report by the department on the resale of tickets for entertainment and sport events is finished. This followed a public consultation with groups such as the IRFU, GAA, Ticketmaster, and Seatwave, the latter who have been criticised for selling on tickets at exorbitant prices.

It is expected that Mr Rock and Mr Donnelly will both bring a private members bill which would then be accepted by the Government.

Government chief whip Joe McHugh is assessing how the Bill could be prioritised, so the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs can table the final legislation before the Dáil in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Donnelly explained: “This will change mindsets. Anyone trying to sell at an inflated price will be breaking the law. It will be a culture change.”

However, detail in the proposals have yet to be teased through and decided by the department. This includes if tickets could be resold in another jurisdiction and how websites will be stopped from reselling.

Of particular concern here is that tickets for popular events are snapped up within seconds of going on sale and then, within minutes, end up on other websites at inflated prices.

These platforms were at the centre of controversy last January when tickets for U2’s sold-out gig in Croke Park appeared on reselling sites, some costing over €1,000. Similar concerns were raised about the resale of tickets for Ireland’s crunch World Cup football qualifier against Denmark.

Other countries such as Belgium have already outlawed the practice of above-cost reselling of tickets.

The Bill to tackle ticket touting has been introduced in the Dáil, but its passage is expected to go to second stage and then to committee stage, for amendments.

The legislative move comes after the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission recently confirmed that it has held hearings over ticketing.

That probe is focused on anti-competitive concerns such as exclusive arrangements, rebates and high service charges by operators.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Truck driver’s lucky escape on icy road

Juveniles committed 45% of sex offences in 2016

Ireland 2040: Government defend plan branded a ‘marketing exercise’

1916 medals awarded to Defence Forces sold on Ebay


Breaking Stories

Work to be done to convince people to vote for abortion change - Regina Doherty

Gardaí seize a firearm, ammunition and drugs in Dublin search

Sinn Féin delegation to discuss Stormont fallout with Theresa May

Gardaí seize over €50,000 worth of counterfeit goods in Meath

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 17, 2018

    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »