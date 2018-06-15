Home»Today's Stories

HSE chief denies officials are delaying Scally inquiry

Friday, June 15, 2018

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The HSE’s interim director general denies that officials are trying to delay the Scally cervical cancer tests inquiry by failing to provide searchable records, amid growing fears that the State investigation is being blocked.

Interim HSE director general John Connaghan

Interim director general John Connaghan issued the staunch HSE defence as he said electronic, searchable versions of the records were always available and as officials said that laboratory contracts key to the scandal will be released next week.

Speaking as another senior HSE official faced calls to resign after it emerged that he wrongly told politicians he never told the State Claims Agency all women affected were informed of what happened last year, Mr Connaghan said he wants all files to be made available to Gabriel Scally’s investigation.

Mr Connaghan said that due to “technical limitations”, 4,000 documents for the inquiry which could have been sent electronically, thereby making them searchable, were instead printed out and scanned, leading to a backlash over the move.

Mr Connaghan said the move could not be avoided due to the technical “barrier”.

However, he was immediately criticised by Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell, who said “there was a different kind of barrier — a human barrier”.

Facing questions from Labour TD Alan Kelly, Mr Connaghan said that due to the concerns raised by Dr Scally over accessing files he met with the head of the State inquiry yesterday and committed to providing all documents within 30 days.

Asked specifically what this includes amid claims from Mr Kelly that “if there was ever a row of events that symbolise the arse-covering in the HSE, it is this [the cervical cancer tests crisis]”, Mr Connaghan said that the file access will include the key contracts given to US laboratories which will be made public next week.

Meanwhile, another senior HSE official is facing calls to resign over the tests scandal after admitting that he wrongly told politicians last month that he never told the State Claims Agency that all women affected were told of what happened.

Mr Gleeson yesterday admitted that what he told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was incorrect, adding that he believed the initial question was about “another meeting I wasn’t involved in” and that “I certainly did not intend to create any confusion”.

However, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it is clear Mr Gleeson’s position is untenable, and directly asking the HSE official if he should now resign.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said the incorrect records provided to the PAC in recent weeks means it is now fair to ask “how can we trust any information” given to the cross-party group by the HSE.

Similarly, Ms O’Connell said: “I just wonder what is the point of all of you” in senior HSE positions, adding: “I just think the whole lot of you should be sent packing.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckSimon HarrisHSEVicky PhelanGabriel ScallyScally inquiry

Related Articles

State inquiry into cervical cancer scandal

30 more women have commenced legal action over CervicalCheck scandal; Alan Kelly hits out at HSE for 'arse-covering'

Cervical cancer screening scandal agencies ‘dragging feet over probe’

Vicky Phelan told 'there is significant shrinkage in tumours' since starting new treatment

More in this Section

‘Français, je t’aime?’ 24,000 Leaving Cert students show off their language skills

Gardaí appeal to taxi drivers in murder probe

Crime victims urged to use new statutory rights

Polish community unites for Wilk family


Breaking Stories

Gorse fires in Puck's Castle may have been started deliberately

Goverment come under fire as waiting list figures reach record high

Mary Lou McDonald meets Prince Charles in an 'opportunity to extend the hand of friendship'

Navan man (59) missing following walk while on holiday in Tralee

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »