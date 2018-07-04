Gym members left in limbo after sudden closure

Members of a Cork health and fitness centre were left in limbo after the gym announced its closure suddenly and without warning.

Source Health & Fitness, which was accepting payments for memberships and classes up until hours before it closed, informed members of the decision by late on Monday night.

However, patrons have received no indication as to whether they are to be refunded for services they have already paid for and will not now be provided by Source.

“It is with sincere regret that we wish to advise that Source Health & Fitness has this evening ceased to trade until further notice,” the text to members read.

It is understood staff were also informed of the closure by text. Attempts yesterday to speak with anyone connected with the company were unsuccessful.

Callers to the Source’s phone line were met with a pre-recorded greeting:

We regret to inform you that Source Health and Fitness are closed until further notice. Thank you.

After the female voice message ends, the line rings out.

The centre’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also appear to have been closed, though its website remained online yesterday evening.

A number of members have taken to social media to express their anger at the sudden closure.

“They took €240 off me last week for next term’s swimming lessons... to start in August,” Cliona O’Connor said on Twitter.

Dear @SourceGymPool I would like the €240 I paid you a few days ago for September swimming lessons refunded please. You set the deadline for payment ... surely refunds should be given as you have funds to pay staff until Xmas — Cliona O'Connor (@Leanmeanmomma) July 3, 2018

“Likewise we paid for one of our girls’ swimming lessons yesterday,” Kieran Walsh replied.

Likewise we paid for one of our girls swimming lessons yesterday! — Kieran Walsh (@WalshKieran) July 3, 2018

Health and fitness coach Rosaleen MacKeown tweeted that she was a member. “Text received at 11:36pm last night. Gutted,” she posted.

Am a member. Text received at 11:36pm last night. Gutted. — Rosaleen Mackeown (@RunwithRos) July 3, 2018

Bobby, a caller to The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM, said he paid Source €330 just three weeks ago for a student deal to join the gym.

Bobby, studying health and fitness at University Limerick, said he was “raging” after his mother told him yesterday morning about the closure.

“I’m a personal trainer at the moment as well and I just wanted to go to a gym in my own personal time and now I have to find another gym.

“I worked hard for that money, I am a student. I don’t have much luxury and I wanted to go to my own private place and now I can’t,” he said.

Another caller, Paul, recently added another member to his policy.

He had been a member for over 20 years and said he had heard rumours of Source being bought by other interests, but nothing about a possible closure.