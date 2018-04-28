Home»Today's Stories

Gamers of the world rejoice — it’s seen as cool now

Saturday, April 28, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Modern gaming is no longer seen as a pursuit for teenage loners, but is increasingly a cool activity, engaged in by a wide spectrum of society.

The global gaming industry had grown from a niche hobby, explored primarily by teenage boys and serviced by a handful of companies, to a $30bn (€24.7bn) industry by 2016, according to a study by computer giant, Dell.

Gamers now include mums and dads and growth is expected to continue into the next decade.

The survey, of 5,700 videogame players aged between 14 and 87, across 11 countries, found that the days of the label “gamer” being derogatory are gone.

Fewer than one in 10 said they feel either “judged”, “childish” or “embarrassed” in being called a “gamer” (8%-9% each). 

Instead, they consider “gamer” a positive label and feel “fun” (35%), “cool” (29%), or “excited” (26%) about it.

While it has been traditionally seen as the realm of young men, the gaming world is now an increasingly diverse community.

The survey found that, when it comes to being matched with rival gamers, culture/ethnicity (8%), political views (7%), and sexual orientation (6%) are largely unimportant to a player.

Instead, what matters most is the other gamer’s skill level (40%).

Only 14% of gamers said they care about the gender of the rivals they are matched with online.

There has also been a sharp increase in female gamers.

One in two players (47%) has a female friend who plays video games.

Almost a third (29%) have a sister who plays, and 21% said their daughter does.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GamersGaming

Related Articles

Ex-FG councillor to face watchdog

Ten-man Waterford held to draw

Civil fraud in sale of home by siblings

Cork’s workplace deaths are double Dublin’s

More in this Section

Up to 200 may have had cancers missed

Gangs of burglars who target vulnerable in rural areas face 14 years in jail

Boy, 13, forced into sex act minutes after downloading gay dating app on phone

Minister wants dedicated mental health phoneline by end of year


Breaking Stories

Gardaí launch investigation into death at Galway farm

Court hears how footage of assault on homeless man in Cork was posted on social media

Gardaí search for missing Dublin teenager

LoveBoth group call on electorate to assess impact of abortion in Britain

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »