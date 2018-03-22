Fundraising bid for student Jack O’Driscoll paralysed after fall in snow

Fundraising efforts are underway for a young student who is paralysed from the chest down after he fell while out in the snow with friends prior to the red alert for Storm Emma earlier this month.

Jack O’Driscoll was out walking in Lotabeg in Mayfield on the northside of Cork city on March 1 when an awkward fall resulted in his paralysis.

Mr O’Driscoll was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident. However, the severity of his injury required him to be transferred to Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital.

He is currently in the High Dependency Unit, where he is receiving first class care.

His friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for his treatment.

The page documents Mr O’Driscoll’s positivity in the face of a life-changing incident.

Through all of this, he has remained positive, upbeat and determined.

Based on Mr O’Driscoll’s outlook, his friends and family are hopeful that his progress will continue and allow him to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

“Since the accident, Jack’s family have been overwhelmed by goodwill and support.

“Therefore, members of Jack’s friends and family have established this funding page with the goal of raising the necessary funds for the dedicated support and treatment he will require.

“We feel we owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation.”

It is understood that Mr O’Driscoll, 19, is a major sports fan and has been involved in hurling and football with Mayfield GAA club and St Mary’s AFC. He is an environmental engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology and a former pupil of Mayfield Community School.

The incident which led to his paralysis was a freak accident. The alarm was raised and emergency services including HSE paramedics and a unit of Cork City Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Any further inquiries with regards to fundraising efforts can be made at jackod.fund@gmail.com.

Donations to www.gofundme.com/jackod-fund