Four cyclists a day attend hospital over road accidents

2,700 cyclists attended hospital with injuries received in road accidents in Ireland in 2015 and 2016. That’s nearly four a day, according to figures released by the HSE.

Of this figure, 298 were treated at children’s hospitals. Some 160 cyclists were discharged from Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, and 138 were recorded at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

1,188 of the cases over the two-year period were recorded in hospitals across Dublin, while Cork University Hospital recorded the largest number of such admissions of any single hospital.

CUH had 146 discharges in 2015 and 127 in 2016. Other hospitals at the higher end of the discharge numbers include Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda (195 over the two years), University Hospital Waterford (193), Galway University Hospital (160), and University Hospital Limerick (134).

The figures were released to Dublin Bay North TD, Tommy Broughan.

“I have finally been receiving some data on injuries in road-traffic collisions,” Mr Broughan said.

“I forwarded the PQ replies from the HSE to Minister (Simon) Harris and Minister (Shane) Ross, urging them to examine the very high numbers of people being injured on our roads. To see such huge numbers of injured cyclists is also very worrying, and cycling advocates have reported increases in the number of injuries due to the Luas lines around Dublin city centre,” he said.

While the overall number of road deaths decreased last year, 15 cyclists died on the roads during 2017, a 50% increase on the previous 12 months.

Safe Cycling Ireland has campaigned for minimum passing-distance legislation, which would make motorists legally obliged to give a set space between their vehicle and a cyclist, when overtaking.

The ‘Stayin Alive at 1.5’ campaign is calling for a minimum passing distance of 1.5m.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Noel McDermott, the first cyclist to die on Irish roads in 2018, was held yesterday.

The 43-year-old father-of-three was killed when he was hit by a car at Ards Beg, Gortahork, in Donegal, at around 4pm on Friday.

Mr McDermott was a member of Errigal Cycling Club, which reacted to his death with “deep shock and sadness”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Afric, their children, his brother, Brian, and all the extended family, at this time. Always smiling, always willing to help and a determined racer, Noel was the ultimate clubman,” the club posted on Facebook.