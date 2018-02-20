Figures show that Leo’s health kick is inspiring TDs to get in shape

He’s made no secret of his enthusiasm for trying to keep in shape through jogging and regular morning exercise routines.

And now it appears Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s well-publicised dedication to his personal fitness has rubbed off on some of his colleagues, after figures revealed a sharp increase in visits to the Dáil gym last year.

TDs and Senators visited the taxpayer-funded Oireachtas gym 390 times in 2017 — a surge of more than 40% [41.3%] from the previous year’s figure of 276.

However, a closer analysis of the new data shows that our elected representatives are continuing to snub the free-to-use facility far more than other Leinster House staff.

Just over 8% [8.23%] of the total 4,740 gym sessions recorded in 2017 were by politicians, while more motivated workers at Leinster House made up the remaining 92% visits to the state-of-the-art leisure facility.

Unsurprisingly, last August — throughout which the Dáil was in recess — proved to be the slackest period of the year, with not one single visit by a politician recorded to the fitness room.

Dáil deputies were also reluctant to work up a sweat in September when just 14 visits were registered, while the temptations of the festive season appear to have proved too much for our elected representatives, as only 15 visits were recorded in December.

However, despite it being the shortest month of the year, February was the period when politicians’ interest in shedding a few pounds and toning up peaked, with 66 visits to the facility.

Data released under the Freedom of Information Act reveals that taxpayers were billed a total of €45,582.87 for running the Oireachtas fitness room. The figure included payment to Dublin-based firm Inspire Limited to provide two part-time staff at the 60 sq m complex and for other professional services, including a once-weekly yoga class and two weekly supervised group training sessions. Cavan-based T&T Fitness was also paid by the Houses of the Oireachtas to maintain the gym equipment.

The Kildare House-based gym is fitted out with cardiovascular equipment, including four treadmills, two cross-trainers, two rowers, and two exercise bikes. It also has resistance training equipment, including leg and abdominal machines, free weights, and chest, back, and multi-functional rehabilitation machines.

The gym is open every weekday, with four separate sessions throughout the day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the gym has three separate opening times, with two on Mondays and just one two-and-a-half hour lunchtime slot every Friday.