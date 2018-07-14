Favourites Coronas light up Live at the Marquee

By now a well-established party in the biggest tent in the country, last night saw the return of perennial favourites The Coronas to rock the Marquee.

They’ve engaged with this staple of the Cork music calendar as far back as 2012, inspiring an exclusive Cork cover for Hot Press last year.

Headlining two consecutive nights at the Marquee this year, they bring the curtain down on the summer music festival tonight ending more than a month-long run of performances, from international acts such as Alanis Morissette, Kraftwerk in 3D, and Don McLean, to ebullient crowd-pleaser Chic featuring the indefatigable Nile Rodgers, and top Irish acts Kodaline and The Script.

This year’s event was particularly enjoyable on account of festival-goers unfettered access to mood-improving sunshine since the gigs kicked off on June 7.

The mood was outstandingly good for Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly, for whom playing live is as essential to health as daily vitamin D intake.

O’Reilly feeds off the energy of his audience and energy levels were across a pretty broad fan base, among them Amy Barry from Cork City and Tara O’Leary from Kerry Pike.

It was their first Marquee gig of the year and while they wouldn’t describe themselves as “mega” Coronas fans, they reckon the four Dublin lads were the best in this year’s line-up.

Joe and Ger Hayden from Ballincollig, Co Cork, were most definitely Coronas fans. They were at the gig two years ago. Ger is also a fan of Danny’s mother, Mary Black.

The love is “across the generations”, says Ger.

Everyone was feeling the love when Danny and his band rocked up, straight down to business with ‘Real Feel’, offset by a super light show and a confetti shower more impressive than any Trumpian ticker tape parade.

Next up, ‘San Diego’ followed by ‘Addicted to Progress’, a clear crowd favourite.

“Beautiful”, was the first word Danny uttered as he paused to hear his fans belt out his song.

“Thank you Cork, it’s so good to be back. Thank you for spending Friday night with us,” he said as the fans roared back their mutual approval.

It just got better and better, with everyone giving it welly, from ‘Give Me A Minute’ to ‘Someone Else’s Hand’ and finally, when time ran out, it all ended. ‘Just Like That’.