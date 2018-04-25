Home»Today's Stories

Electric organ may have caused church fire

Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Anne Lucey

A church organ may have been the cause of a fire on Monday morning in the 150-year-old Catholic parish church in Kenmare.

While investigators have to finalise their inquiries, parish volunteer Billy Bevan, who is associated closely with Holy Cross Church and who is a former firefighter with the Kenmare service, said it appeared the fire started in the organ, which is electrical and had been plugged in.

The fire, which was spotted at 9am, spread rapidly, but because of the quick response from the fire service, in both Kenmare and Sneem (they were on the scene within minutes), the worst of the damage was confined to the front-door area.

Prayers were taking place at the other end of the church at the time, in the side chapel, known as the Nuns’ Chapel, when the fire broke out.

Holy Cross was consecrated in 1864 and was extensively renovated and repainted four years ago ahead of its 150th anniversary.

In an interview with Radio Kerry, Mr Bevan said the building had suffered extensive smoke damage.

The main church was closed yesterday, but the Nuns’ Chapel was used for morning Mass.

It is hoped that weddings and christenings, scheduled for the weekend, will take place. However, it will be some time before the main door area will be ready, it is thought.

Parish priest of Kenmare, Fr Tom Crean, said the fire would have been potentially devastating, had it taken hold, adding that there was “an element of relief” it was so confined.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

ChurchFireKenmareKerryIrelandOrganSneem

Related Articles

Call for expert’s help on Scouting Ireland scandal

Egyptian king shows he’s a credible challenger to Ronaldo and Messi

Dunne tunes up for China Open with a zither

Young people ‘know more about sex than their parents’

More in this Section

€32k for Patrick’s Day US flights

Martin attacked over Brexit comments

Illegal adoptions, including sale of baby, known to HSE since 2012

US tourist rescued after Blarney Castle heart attack thanks people who saved his life


Breaking Stories

Christina Noble speaks publically about son being taken from her in mother and baby home

The EuroMillions results are in...

Pint and a half of beer 'never made anyone drunk', Danny Healy Rae tells Dáil

Referendum Commission urges people to check the register

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »