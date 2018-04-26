Home»Today's Stories

Department of Justice invites Magdalene women to come together at event

Thursday, April 26, 2018

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

The Department of Justice has invited hundreds of Magdalene women to a two-day event in June to enable them to meet and talk to each other.

The event is being organised by Dublin Honours Magdalenes (DHM), a voluntary group who have come together with entrepreneur Norah Casey to honour them. It will take place over two days in Dublin on June 5 and 6. Organisers said that for many of the women, this will be the first time that they will be able to speak freely to other women incarcerated in the laundries.

The event will also fulfil two key aspects of the Magdalene Restorative Justice Scheme: to bring together those women who wish to meet others who also spent time in the Magdalene Laundries; and to provide an opportunity for a listening exercise to gather views on how the Magdalene Laundries should be remembered by future generations.

Among those invited to the event are a group of women who were resident in training centres attached to or on the grounds of laundries.

These women worked in the laundries as children but had been refused access to redress by the department.

Following an investigation and scathing report by the Ombudsman, the Taoiseach last week confirmed that these women will now receive redress.

To date, almost 700 women who worked in the Magdalene Laundries have received redress.

Both the justice minister and Dublin City councillors have provided financial support to the event.

President Michael D Higgins will host a reception on June 5. That will be followed by a gala dinner at The Mansion House in Dublin.

The following morning the women will be invited to share their views on how the Magdalene Laundries might be memorialised facilitated by UCD Magdalene Oral History project.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Magdalene

Related Articles

Redress wrongs will finally be put to right

Magdalene Laundry survivors have waited too long for redress

Compensation for women excluded from Magdalene Laundries scheme would be €5m: Ombudsman

Japanese hotel chain that mostly hires women the preferred bidder for former Magdalene laundry

More in this Section

Ulster Bank ‘missing money’ panic

Garda chief to say suspect deaths were ‘overlooked’

DNA samples to be taken in renewed Kerry Baby inquiry

Michel Barnier and Leo Varadkar to hold Brexit talks near border


Breaking Stories

Senior Northern Ireland official raised concerns about Brexit plans

200 new jobs to be created in Monaghan

Former Master of National Maternity Hospital claims at least three women died because of the 8th amendment

Committee makes over 30 recommendations for improving mental health services

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »