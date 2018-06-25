Home»Today's Stories

Clondalkin councillor Jonathan Graham to quit Sinn Féin

Monday, June 25, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Sinn Fein has been rocked by yet another resignation of a party councillor, who has complained of their treatment by colleagues.

Clondalkin councillor Jonathan Graham intends to formally announce his departure from Sinn Féin today, as well as setting out his reasons.

“I am not a member of the party and I have not been for some time. I will be releasing a statement on Monday, explaining the reasons for my leaving,” he told the Irish Examiner.

The party is examining allegations, after Mr Graham complained of a “mostly negative experience” with colleagues.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald received a complaint from Mr Graham last week. A former Trinity student, Mr Graham was the party’s youngest councillor when he was elected four years ago at the age of 20.

In an email to Ms McDonald, party chairman Declan Kearney and general secretary Dawn Doyle, Mr Graham alleges that, at a meeting last August, he was instructed to step down as a councillor by the party’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin.

He also claims he was told he would not be successful in his attempt to run for Sinn Féin again and was asked by Ó Broin if they “could come to some sort of arrangement, if I resigned my seat early and facilitated a co-option”.

Mr O’Broin has denied these claims. 

He confirmed that he met with Mr Graham last August to discuss his “insufficient” output as a local councillor. A Sinn Féin spokesman confirmed the party chairman was now dealing with the matter.


