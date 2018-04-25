Home»Today's Stories

Cardiac arrest survivor gifts defibrillator to Blarney group

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

He was minutes from death after going into cardiac arrest near the top of Blarney Castle last Friday.

David Motte, who was airlifted from the top of Blarney Castle after going into cardiac arrest, leaves Cork University Hospital with wife Joy.

But yesterday, US tourist David Motte walked out of Cork University Hospital hand in hand with his wife Joy, leaving a parting gift they hope will save another life.

It follows a decision by HeartSafety Solutions, a firm which sells automated external defibrillators (AEDs), to donate one of their life-saving devices to David.

As part of its Forward Hearts programme, the firm donates a free defibrillator to survivors of sudden cardiac arrest every time one of its devices is used. The survivor then forwards this to an organisation of their choice.

David said he wants to gift his device to the Blarney Community First Responders (CFR) group who played a critical role in saving his life.

CFR volunteer Jeremy Downey, who just happened to be working near Blarney Castle on Friday, was on the scene within minutes.

Using CPR and a defibrillator, he worked alongside first aid-trained castle staff and paramedics to resuscitate David.

The couple said while they are looking forward to being reunited with their three adult sons
in North Carolina, they have forged a deep
and lasting bond with the people of Ireland.

David also revealed that while he managed to kiss a Blarney Stone trinket in his hospital bed, he hopes to organise a return trip to Ireland soon, climb the castle steps, and actually kiss the famous tourist attraction for himself.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cardiac ArrestBlarney CastleDavid MotteCork University HospitalDefibrillator

Related Articles

Pessoa happy with favourites tag

Kelly/Foley combo tops in thrilling Monaghan finish

Wenger: It’s been like attending my own funeral

‘You don’t find a replacement for Arsene Wenger. You find a new path forward’

More in this Section

€32k for Patrick’s Day US flights

Martin attacked over Brexit comments

Illegal adoptions, including sale of baby, known to HSE since 2012

US tourist rescued after Blarney Castle heart attack thanks people who saved his life


Breaking Stories

Christina Noble speaks publically about son being taken from her in mother and baby home

The EuroMillions results are in...

Pint and a half of beer 'never made anyone drunk', Danny Healy Rae tells Dáil

Referendum Commission urges people to check the register

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »