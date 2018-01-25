Book of evidence over alleged panini theft on Ryanair flight

A Ryanair passenger accused of stealing two paninis on a flight had the case against him put back for a fortnight yesterday for service of a book of evidence.

Michael Murphy from 36, Riverview Estate, Tower in Blarney, Co Cork, decided previously that he wanted to have his case related to €10 worth of food dealt with by a judge and jury at Cork circuit criminal court.

Mr Murphy faces a total of five charges arising out of the incident on board the flight on May 1, 2017.

Mr Murphy, aged 35, is charged with assaulting air stewardess, Antonia Villano on board Ryanair Flight FR1401 from Tenerife to Cork contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

He is also charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he might give rise to a reasonable apprehension that he was a danger to himself or others on board the flight.

Mr Murphy is further charged with making a threat to Antonia Villano to damage property belonging to Ryanair, namely the aeroplane cabin contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act.

He is charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace contrary to Section 2A of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

Finally, he is charged with stealing two paninis to the value of €10, the property of Ryanair on board the flight contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan previously stated that the prosecution would allege that Mr Murphy took two paninis without paying for them leading to an incident from which the other charges stemmed.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight for service of the book of evidence.