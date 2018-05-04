Aircraft leasing company NAC to create 300 jobs in Limerick

Up to 300 jobs are on the way to Limerick with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) set to open a facility in a new €18m office development.

The world’s largest regional aircraft leasing company is to take three floors of the Gardens International offices in Limerick’s Henry St.

It is understood that management at NAC, which already employs 60 people in a smaller office at Henry St, is to sign the agreement to lease the upper floors of the building in the coming weeks.

Headquartered in Billund, Denmark, better known as the home of Legoland, NAC, which provides leasing and lease management to airlines and aircraft investors worldwide, also has offices in Canada, the US and Singapore. It has 400 aircraft, valued at more than $5.3bn.

Meanwhile, 20 new jobs have been announced for Cork city by autumn 2018 and up to 40 additional new jobs by 2022 as part of a five-year expansion plan for Oak Fire Pizza.

The pizza company will open its first city centre location later this year. Originally set up in Skibbereen in 2010 by Andrew Loane, the business moved to Clonakilty in summer 2015 and opened a new location in Bandon in November 2017.

The 20 new jobs will be in food production, customer service and distribution. The 40 additional jobs will be created incrementally with the opening of four new locations throughout Cork and Kerry by 2022.

Oak Fire Pizza make handmade wood-fired pizzas using locally-sourced ingredients such as Clonakilty black pudding, Caherbeg Pork, Shannonvale chicken, and Toon’s Bridge mozzarella, as well as offering a range of local craft beers including Kinsale Pale Ale, Stonewell Cider, and Clonakilty Tojo Ale.

Separately, 50 jobs are to be created by The Vaults — a visitor attraction set to open in July in the historic John’s Lane area of Dublin.

€5m is being spent converting the old Augustinian St John’s National School into a state-of-the-art series of theatrical sets with live actor-led performances aimed at a universal audience.

Organisers say the show will feature thrilling special effects, dark humour and lots of audience participation.

Just over half the jobs will be for actors and the rest will be roles for front-of-house, food and beverage, retail sales and merchandising assistants, technical specialists, and makeup and wardrobe specialists.

In Dublin, Darta Saving Life Assurance/Allianz Global Life, both part of the global Allianz Group, have announced they will contribute to €75m to the Irish economy by its Irish operations over the next two years.

This will see an increase in their combined workforce by a quarter and an expansion into new Dublin offices. These roles will include vacancies in marketing, sales, the development of digital distribution, finance, accounting, actuarial and risk management.

However, job losses are also on the way. Coca-Cola has announced that following a review of concentrate manufacturing, it will transfer production from its Athy International Concentrates plant in Kildare to the high-capacity facility at Ballina Beverages in Mayo.

Athy International Concentrates will close on a phased basis from September 2018 to December 2019. The closure will result in the loss of 82 direct jobs, with 43 of those roles transferring to the Ballina plant. Employees from Athy will have the option to transfer.