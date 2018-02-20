800 on housing list don’t use Cork website

Nearly 800 people on the housing waiting list do not log onto Cork County Council’s online system, which offers vacant houses to new tenants, because they do not have access to the internet or do not know how to use it.

A survey, carried out by the local authority on its Choice-Based Letting (CBL) system, has highlighted why people on the waiting list are unable to access the online system.

The council puts up details every week of houses which become vacant, and it asks people on the waiting list to register their interest in them.

Council officials carried out a recent survey of those who had not logged onto the system.

The officials found that 500 respondents do not know how to use CBL and a further 299 do not have any internet access. Nearly 300 more said they had lost their CBL user ID number, and so it was resent to them.

Internet connectivity seems to be a more significant problem in rural areas.

A breakdown showed that only 65% of eligible applicants had logged into CBL in West Cork, while the figure was 68% in North Cork.

However, in the southern Cork division, which primarily covers a number of large towns on the periphery of Cork City, the figure is far higher, at 77%.

A number of councillors said internet connectivity is a major issue in rural areas and many older people are not computer-literate.

Some 7,190 CBL user ID cards were issued to housing applicants. To date, 5,137 of them have logged onto the system. The largest number of log-ons has been in the southern division, numbering 2,733. North Cork has 1,215 log-ons and West Cork is bottom of the list, with 1,189.

While there remain teething problems with the system, council officials say they are happy with CBL, as usage is increasing.

To date, 246 properties have been advertised online, of which 245 have been given to new tenants.

Fifteen people who had been offered houses turned them down at the last minute.

Council officials told a meeting of the northern division, in Mallow, that there were 231,412 online expressions of interest for all the properties advertised online so far.

Cllr Kay Dawson said she knows of a number of elderly people who could not cope with computers and are, therefore, at a disadvantage.

Cllr June Murphy agreed with her and said that she had helped a number of people with logging onto the system. She said that this was more prevalent in rural areas.

Cllr Noel McCarthy said that broadband connectivity was also a major issue for people living in rural areas.

Council officials said they were open to training people to use CBL and that this could be provided in their divisional offices in County Hall, Mallow, Clonakilty, and some other venues.

The council also has CBL-accessing computers in these venues, which can be used by people who do not have access to the internet.

Officials said they would provide training on a one-to-one basis, if so required. They told county councillors that if they know of people who need training, they should get them to contact their local council office and arrange an appointment.