Think outside the (lunch) box with these Perry St school-lunch recipes

Brian Drinan of Cork’s Perry Street shares recipes and tips for school lunchboxes that will guarantee gold stars every time
Perry Street's munch-box faves - as tested by Evan and Ollie O'Byrne from Carrigaline (centre).

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Brian Drinan

Well, it’s that time of year again, and schools are back! 

Along with trying to implement routine again and dodge the morning traffic comes the pressure of ensuring that the lunchbox, or the munch box, is filled with as much nutrition as possible.

From my school days, I very clearly remember that feeling of lunchbox envy and in particular, what my best friend got.  I will always remember he had a bar called 54321.

They were delicious but unfortunately now reside in Heaven’s discontinued department.

The lunchbox is a battle of sorts, balancing all things good and the little treats. 

Like the kids having perfect writing and neatly packed school bags for the first few weeks, the best of intentions can dwindle, so here are a few ideas to mix things up.

And remember it is okay to be boring… every day doesn’t have to have Jazz hands!

Perry Street's Kids' Hummus

A good way to introduce kids to a staple of modern dining.

Perry Street's Kids' Hummus

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Middle-Eastern

Ingredients

  • 400g tin of organic chickpeas

  • 3 tbsp olive oil, approx

  • Squeeze of lemon juice

  • 1 tbsp of tahini

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed

  • Pinch of salt

Method

  1. Pop everything bar the oil in a blender, blitz until smooth and start to drizzle in the oil until all mixed through.

  2. If the hummus seems a little thick add a few tsp of water.

  3. Jar and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

  4. Serve with some vegetable crudites or pitta strips.

Perry Street's Honey Oat Flapjacks

Quick to make, quick down the hatch!

Perry Street's Honey Oat Flapjacks

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

17 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 225g butter and a little extra to grease the tin

  • 5 tsp Irish honey

  • 75g caster sugar

  • 350g organic Irish porridge oats

  • A pinch of seeds or chocolate chips if desired

Method

  1. Preheat a fan oven to 160°C/gas 4.

  2. Butter and line a 30 x 15cm rectangle tin with your baking parchment.

  3. Pop the butter, sugar and honey in a pan over a low heat until melted.

  4. Add in the oats along with the seeds and chocolate chips if using, stir well ensuring to coat all the oats.

  5. Transfer to the tin and spread evenly.

  6. Bake for 10 to 15 mins until golden.

  7. Cool in the tin, remove from tin and cut into squares.

  8. Double this mixture if you wish, these flapjacks keep well in an airtight container for days… if they last that long!

TOP TIPS

  • Get the kids involved. This is always a great help especially when trying new foods.
  • Keep it simple. Don’t overcomplicate and stick to simple, nutritious whole foods.
  • Plan. Save recipes and ideas as you find them. Ask your kids to search too and send you on their favourites.
  • Know what’s safe. Refrigeration is not always available so have an idea of what’s going to hold well in a lunchbox. An icepack is a simple solution.
  • Dinner leftovers. Cut down on waste and get ahead.
  • Pack the night before. Don’t add to the morning rush.
  • Don’t forget to hydrate. Water is best and is a huge part of the ability to concentrate.
  • Little portions of fruit, think grapes (cut vertically for under 4s), watermelon, kiwi, and berries.
  • Help take the pressure off lunch by having a mega breakfast.
  • Don’t feel guilty. Everyone is busy these days. Time is limited so keep it straightforward.

