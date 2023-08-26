Think outside the (lunch) box with these Perry St school-lunch recipes

Well, it’s that time of year again, and schools are back!
Along with trying to implement routine again and dodge the morning traffic comes the pressure of ensuring that the lunchbox, or the munch box, is filled with as much nutrition as possible.
Perry Street's Kids' Hummus
A good way to introduce kids to a staple of modern dining.
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle-Eastern
Ingredients
400g tin of organic chickpeas
3 tbsp olive oil, approx
Squeeze of lemon juice
1 tbsp of tahini
1 garlic clove, crushed
Pinch of salt
Method
Pop everything bar the oil in a blender, blitz until smooth and start to drizzle in the oil until all mixed through.
If the hummus seems a little thick add a few tsp of water.
Jar and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Serve with some vegetable crudites or pitta strips.
Perry Street's Honey Oat Flapjacks
Quick to make, quick down the hatch!
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 17 mins
Total Time 27 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
225g butter and a little extra to grease the tin
5 tsp Irish honey
75g caster sugar
350g organic Irish porridge oats
A pinch of seeds or chocolate chips if desired
Method
Preheat a fan oven to 160°C/gas 4.
Butter and line a 30 x 15cm rectangle tin with your baking parchment.
Pop the butter, sugar and honey in a pan over a low heat until melted.
Add in the oats along with the seeds and chocolate chips if using, stir well ensuring to coat all the oats.
Transfer to the tin and spread evenly.
Bake for 10 to 15 mins until golden.
Cool in the tin, remove from tin and cut into squares.
Double this mixture if you wish, these flapjacks keep well in an airtight container for days… if they last that long!
- Get the kids involved. This is always a great help especially when trying new foods.
- Keep it simple. Don’t overcomplicate and stick to simple, nutritious whole foods.
- Plan. Save recipes and ideas as you find them. Ask your kids to search too and send you on their favourites.
- Know what’s safe. Refrigeration is not always available so have an idea of what’s going to hold well in a lunchbox. An icepack is a simple solution.
- Dinner leftovers. Cut down on waste and get ahead.
- Pack the night before. Don’t add to the morning rush.
- Don’t forget to hydrate. Water is best and is a huge part of the ability to concentrate.
- Little portions of fruit, think grapes (cut vertically for under 4s), watermelon, kiwi, and berries.
- Help take the pressure off lunch by having a mega breakfast.
- Don’t feel guilty. Everyone is busy these days. Time is limited so keep it straightforward.