Restaurant Review: Dublin's Dash Burger is a smash — and Clonakilty addition is revelatory

- Dash Burger, 6 Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 8, D08 A440 (also on Capel Street, Dublin 2)
- Open Wednesday - Sunday, 12pm - 9pm
- dashburger.ie
The humble burger is having a moment, yes, another one.
Back in the early 2000s, we were inundated with so-called “Gourmet Burger” restaurants which began as a trend in New Zealand and then hit London and Dublin. I was never much of a fan.
Dash is built for speed so they are not making their own fries which is perfectly fine, but I think they can find better chips than the ones they are currently using which don’t taste of much of anything.
Three Double Smash Burgers, Fries, Jalapeño Poppers, Chicken Tenders and four Craft Beers cost €78.10
- Food: 8/10
- Drink: 6/10
- Service: 8/10
- Ambiance: 8/10
- Value: 9.5/10
Dash Burgers are indeed as good as everyone claims, they approach the Platonic ideal of burgers.