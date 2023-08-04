Colm O'Gorman: Striploin Steak with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Whatever the weather, I plan to eat some barbecue-style food this weekend. If it is too wet to cook outside, I will cook in my kitchen.

I love to barbecue, but I am not that much of a fanatic that you will find me stooped over the grill outside under an umbrella in the rain. When the weather is that bad, I move inside and create some of the same flavours in my kitchen.

My roasted red pepper sauce is perfect with barbecued or grilled meats. This recipe will give you a little more sauce than you need; any leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to a week and you can have it with have some roast chicken or on pasta.

Thanks to the addition of chipotle paste and some smoked paprika, it has some heat and is a little smokey, so it will give you some of those barbecue flavours even if you are cooking indoors.

You will find chipotle chilli paste in most larger supermarkets; Tesco and SuperValu both stock it so it is readily available.

In this recipe, I show you how to roast your own red peppers. It is very easy, and they taste amazing. If you prefer you can use roasted red peppers from a jar and roast the garlic and red onion in the oven or in a dry pan for ten to twelve minutes until they are soft.

Use a good-quality steak if you can, dry-aged Irish Angus striploins or rib-eye are also perfect. Serve with some chips and a simple salad on the side.

For the salad, use fresh leaves and some thinly sliced roasted red pepper. Toss the salad in some extra virgin olive oil, good balsamic vinegar, and a little flaky sea salt. Keep it simple to complement the steak and this lovely sauce.