Sarah Jessica Parker shares love for Cork food brands while visiting her Donegal home

Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to the aisles of SuperValu, having been spotted at the shop numerous times — but now the Sex and the City star is sharing her love for some Cork-based producers.
During her recent stay at her second home in Donegal, the actress shared some of her favourite Irish produce on Instagram including Charleville cheese, Supervalu cabbage and Horgan’s Salami.
Among a selection of photos during her time in Donegal, SJP also shared images of a tweed jacket from Donegal brand Magee 1866, pickled gherkins and the picturesque surroundings of her holiday home outside Kilcar, Co Donegal.
“Photos really. They never quite capture it. And there is always more,” she wrote on Instagram.
“And you should have SEEN it. Had a bite. Smelled the turf. Watched the sea. Heard him talking. Cooked the chop. Buttered the spud. The new spud. Seen the colors. Touched the tweed. Had the tea. The perfect York cabbage.
“So we did. So it was. Til next time.”
The A-lister often escapes New York City with her family to spend time in Donegal.
Their holiday home, renovated in 2018, was bought by her husband Matthew Broderick’s family over four decades ago. The Donegal village even has an underage GAA tournament, called the Broderick Cup tournament, after Broderick’s parents who often supported the local club.
The family regularly spent Christmas in the holiday home with SJP describing Donegal as a “beautiful place” to spend the holidays.