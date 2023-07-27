Sarah Jessica Parker shares love for Cork food brands while visiting her Donegal home

From Charleville cheese to local designers, SJP has been enjoying her time in Donegal
Sarah Jessica Parker shares love for Cork food brands while visiting her Donegal home

Sarah Jessica Parker has a second home in Donegal. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 14:49
Maeve Lee

Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to the aisles of SuperValu, having been spotted at the shop numerous times — but now the Sex and the City star is sharing her love for some Cork-based producers.

During her recent stay at her second home in Donegal, the actress shared some of her favourite Irish produce on Instagram including Charleville cheese, Supervalu cabbage and Horgan’s Salami.

Among a selection of photos during her time in Donegal, SJP also shared images of a tweed jacket from Donegal brand Magee 1866, pickled gherkins and the picturesque surroundings of her holiday home outside Kilcar, Co Donegal.

“Photos really. They never quite capture it. And there is always more,” she wrote on Instagram.

Empty wrappers from Cork-based food brands that Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed during a recent stay in Donegal.
Empty wrappers from Cork-based food brands that Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed during a recent stay in Donegal.

“And you should have SEEN it. Had a bite. Smelled the turf. Watched the sea. Heard him talking. Cooked the chop. Buttered the spud. The new spud. Seen the colors. Touched the tweed. Had the tea. The perfect York cabbage.

“So we did. So it was. Til next time.” 

The A-lister often escapes New York City with her family to spend time in Donegal.

Their holiday home, renovated in 2018, was bought by her husband Matthew Broderick’s family over four decades ago. The Donegal village even has an underage GAA tournament, called the Broderick Cup tournament, after Broderick’s parents who often supported the local club.

The family regularly spent Christmas in the holiday home with SJP describing Donegal as a “beautiful place” to spend the holidays.

Read More

Five celebrities who have made Ireland their second home

More in this section

Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves Summer salad recipe: Darina Allen's summer fruit salad with sweet geranium leaves
Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try in your Air Fryer this week, including crispy chicken wings Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try in your Air Fryer this week, including crispy chicken wings
Emily Scott on cooking for Joe Biden and her comforting roast chicken recipe  Emily Scott on cooking for Joe Biden and her comforting roast chicken recipe 
Place: DonegalPerson: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker shares love for Cork food brands while visiting her Donegal home

Two Cork producers recognised at prestigious Euro-Toques Food Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd