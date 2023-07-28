Colm O'Gorman: My spicy Thai king prawn salad is ready in twenty minutes

The weather looks like it will brighten up a bit by the weekend. No sign of a heatwave for us thank heavens, but a few dry and sunny days are forecast so I am planning to get outdoors and down the beach as much as possible.

Dinners will need to be quick and easy to cook, but that does not mean they cannot also be delicious.

A Thai-style salad is perfect for weekends like this; fresh, crisp vegetables and salad leaves, in a beautifully balanced salty, sweet, sour, and spicy dressing that only takes fifteen to twenty minutes to prepare. Heaven.

You can change the salad ingredients to use whatever is in your fridge or is easily available locally.

In this recipe, I use little gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sugar snap peas, asparagus, and spring onion, but you can swap out some of those to suit yourself.

Cucumber, carrots, bean sprouts, baby corn and shredded cabbage would be lovely too.

If you do not like prawns, you can replace those some shredded cooked chicken breast.

A great way to use leftover chicken, and something delicious that you can throw together without much fuss at the end of a lazy summer day.

Thai salads are generally quite spicy. Most recipes use bird’s eye chillies, which are much hotter than regular chillies.

If, like me, you like a good punch of chilli, use 2-3 birds' eye chillies instead of the regular red chillies in the ingredients list.

Try to get the best quality prawns you can and use jumbo king prawns instead of smaller frozen prawns.

They will be plump and juicy and delicious. All the supermarkets stock them, frozen if not fresh.

Do not use precooked prawns as they will be tough and rather tasteless in this dish.

If you do use frozen king prawns, make sure to fully defrost them before cooking.

You can defrost frozen king prawns overnight in your fridge, or by placing them in a bowl of cold salted water for about thirty minutes.

Once they are fully defrosted, rinse the prawns in a colander under a cold tap to wash off the salty brine, and drain well before cooking.

This salad would make a lovely light lunch or dinner, but if you want a more substantial meal, serve some stir-fried noodles on the side, or add some cooked glass noodles to the salad.

We ate it with some lovely peanut noodles, and you can find that recipe on my Instagram page if you fancy giving it a go.