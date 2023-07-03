Midweek Meals: Five simple lunch recipes to try this week — ready in 20 minutes or less

From supercharged noodles to a tasty tuna sandwich and easy homemade pizza wraps
These recipes are ready in 20 minutes or less.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 08:34
Maeve Lee

Tuna sandwich, reimagined

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Assembling a moreish sandwich couldn't be simpler once you get the ingredients right.

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 50g wild Irish tuna, drained and flaked

  • 1 tbsp gherkins or pickled cucumber, sliced

  • lettuce (butterhead or rocket leaves both work here)

  • 1 tsp good quality mayonnaise

  • salt, pepper, lemon juice

  • 2 slices rye or wholemeal bread

  • To serve

  • thick-cut salted crisps

Method

  1. Spread the mayonnaise on top of each slice of bread, seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

  2. Layer the lettuce and pickles, finishing with the tuna and a final layer of seasoning.

  3. Assemble as close to eating as possible and enjoy with thick-cut salted crisps on the side.

Mushroom Quesadillas

recipe by:Nagi Maehashi

If you're short on time, skip the guacamole and just dunk in sour cream with a squirt of hot sauce

Mushroom Quesadillas

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

  • 200g portobello mushrooms, sliced 8 mm thick (or other mushrooms of choice)

  • ½ tsp chipotle powder*

  • ¼ tsp cooking salt*

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

  • ¾ cup (75 g) shredded* colby cheese2

  • 2 x 20 cm flour tortillas*

  • To serve:

  • Sour cream

  • Pico de Gallo

  • Guacamole or avocado crema

  • Lime wedges

Method

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, using a spatula to toss them regularly.

  2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, toss to coat the mushrooms, then add the chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 1½ minutes until the surface of the mushrooms is golden. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and wipe any loose bits out of the pan with a paper towel.

  3. Sprinkle half the cheese on one half of a tortilla, top with half the mushrooms, then fold the other half over. Repeat with the other tortilla.

  4. Return the frying pan to the stove on medium heat (no extra oil is needed). Transfer the tortillas to the frying pan and cook for 1½ minutes until crisp and golden. Flip and cook for a further 1 minute until crisp.

  5. Cut each quesadilla in half and serve with sour cream and Pico de Gallo, guacamole or avocado crema for dunking.

  6. Finish with a squeeze of lime.

Supercharged instant noodles

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Ramen noodles are the most underrated and ultra-flexible convenience food.

Supercharged instant noodles

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp soy sauce

  • 1/2 tsp sriracha

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)

  • 1/2 inch ginger, grated (optional)

  • 1/2 chilli, finely sliced (optional)

  • 1 packet of instant noodles, flavour your choice

  • 1 package fresh stir-fry mix

  • To serve

  • Nuts or seeds

  • Leftover roast meat

Method

  1. I like to prepare my ramen sauce at home to store in my lunch bag. In a small jar, I shake together the soy, sriracha, garlic, ginger and chilli with a tablespoon of water. Sometimes I squeeze in some lime or a drizzle of maple syrup, but these are unnecessary.

  2. When ready to eat, lay your vegetables at the bottom of a bowl and top with the dried noodles. Pour over boiling water and cover with a plate. Leave for three minutes.

  3. Using a fork, stir the ramen noodles and vegetables, and add your sauce, forking through to make sure that it is all well coated. Top with seeds, leftover roast meat or even some Bombay Mix. Enjoy.

Homemade baked beans

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week.

Homemade baked beans

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 red pepper, chopped

  • 1 clove garlic, crushed

  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

  • 1/2 tsp cumin

  • 1/2 tsp brown sugar

  • 1 tsp cider vinegar

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 1 tin cannellini beans, drained

  • Salt & pepper

  • To serve

  • Good quality bread

  • Mature Cheddar, grated (optional)

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add the onion, pepper and garlic, stirring. Sprinkle in the spices, brown sugar and vinegar and cook, stirring regularly for 5 minutes.

  2. Add in the tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil, turning down the temperature to low immediately. Simmer for ten minutes, season to taste and serve on freshly toasted bread, with a sprinkling of mature Cheddar if you like.

Pizza wraps

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

These pizzas are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook - you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side

Pizza wraps

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 tortilla wraps

  • 2 tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto

  • Toppings of your choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables

  • 200g grated mozzarella cheese

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

  2. Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.

  3. Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.

  4. Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

  5. Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
    Topping ideas:
    Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
    Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
    Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers

