Midweek Meals: Five simple lunch recipes to try this week — ready in 20 minutes or less

Tuna sandwich, reimagined
Assembling a moreish sandwich couldn't be simpler once you get the ingredients right.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
50g wild Irish tuna, drained and flaked
1 tbsp gherkins or pickled cucumber, sliced
lettuce (butterhead or rocket leaves both work here)
1 tsp good quality mayonnaise
salt, pepper, lemon juice
2 slices rye or wholemeal bread
To serve
thick-cut salted crisps
Method
Spread the mayonnaise on top of each slice of bread, seasoning with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
Layer the lettuce and pickles, finishing with the tuna and a final layer of seasoning.
Assemble as close to eating as possible and enjoy with thick-cut salted crisps on the side.
Mushroom Quesadillas
If you're short on time, skip the guacamole and just dunk in sour cream with a squirt of hot sauce
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
200g portobello mushrooms, sliced 8 mm thick (or other mushrooms of choice)
½ tsp chipotle powder*
¼ tsp cooking salt*
¼ tsp black pepper
¾ cup (75 g) shredded* colby cheese2
2 x 20 cm flour tortillas*
To serve:
Sour cream
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole or avocado crema
Lime wedges
Method
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, using a spatula to toss them regularly.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, toss to coat the mushrooms, then add the chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 1½ minutes until the surface of the mushrooms is golden. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and wipe any loose bits out of the pan with a paper towel.
Sprinkle half the cheese on one half of a tortilla, top with half the mushrooms, then fold the other half over. Repeat with the other tortilla.
Return the frying pan to the stove on medium heat (no extra oil is needed). Transfer the tortillas to the frying pan and cook for 1½ minutes until crisp and golden. Flip and cook for a further 1 minute until crisp.
Cut each quesadilla in half and serve with sour cream and Pico de Gallo, guacamole or avocado crema for dunking.
Finish with a squeeze of lime.
Supercharged instant noodles
Ramen noodles are the most underrated and ultra-flexible convenience food.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tsp soy sauce
1/2 tsp sriracha
1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)
1/2 inch ginger, grated (optional)
1/2 chilli, finely sliced (optional)
1 packet of instant noodles, flavour your choice
1 package fresh stir-fry mix
To serve
Nuts or seeds
Leftover roast meat
Method
I like to prepare my ramen sauce at home to store in my lunch bag. In a small jar, I shake together the soy, sriracha, garlic, ginger and chilli with a tablespoon of water. Sometimes I squeeze in some lime or a drizzle of maple syrup, but these are unnecessary.
When ready to eat, lay your vegetables at the bottom of a bowl and top with the dried noodles. Pour over boiling water and cover with a plate. Leave for three minutes.
Using a fork, stir the ramen noodles and vegetables, and add your sauce, forking through to make sure that it is all well coated. Top with seeds, leftover roast meat or even some Bombay Mix. Enjoy.
Homemade baked beans
Supercharged homemade baked beans to enjoy throughout the week.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp brown sugar
1 tsp cider vinegar
1 tin chopped tomatoes
1 tin cannellini beans, drained
Salt & pepper
To serve
Good quality bread
Mature Cheddar, grated (optional)
Method
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and add the onion, pepper and garlic, stirring. Sprinkle in the spices, brown sugar and vinegar and cook, stirring regularly for 5 minutes.
Add in the tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil, turning down the temperature to low immediately. Simmer for ten minutes, season to taste and serve on freshly toasted bread, with a sprinkling of mature Cheddar if you like.
Pizza wraps
These pizzas are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook - you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 tortilla wraps
2 tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto
Toppings of your choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables
200g grated mozzarella cheese
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.
Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.
Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
Topping ideas:
Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers