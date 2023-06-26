Midweek Meals: Five family-friendly dinner recipes to try this week

Pizza wraps
These pizzas are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook - you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 tortilla wraps
2 tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto
Toppings of your choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables
200g grated mozzarella cheese
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.
Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.
Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
Topping ideas:
Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers
Speedy bolognese
Don't have time to make a slow-cook bolognese? Try this quick version tonight
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
½ medium yellow onion
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp butter
450g fresh tomatoes
340g ground beef chuck
salt
280g tagliatelle or pappardelle
30g Parmesan, freshly grated
Method
Peel the onion and finely chop it. Put the olive oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet, add the chopped onion, and place over medium-high heat. Sauté until the onion turns a rich golden colour (about five minutes).
While the onion is sautéing, peel the tomatoes and coarsely chop them. When the onion is ready, add the ground beef, season with salt, and cook, stirring, until it has lost its raw colour and just begins to brown (two to three minutes).
Add the tomatoes, season them with salt, and cook over medium heat until the liquid the tomatoes release has almost completely evaporated (10-12 minutes).
Add about two tablespoons of salt to the boiling pasta water, add the tagliatelle, and stir until all the strands are submerged. Cook until al dente. When the pasta is done, drain well, toss with the sauce and the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, and serve at once.
This recipe is from Giuliano Hazan's Thirty Minute Pasta: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes.
Paprika chicken with vegetables
This recipe is all about saving you time in the kitchen and maximising the cooking space, keeping energy costs down
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium chicken
1 butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
2 parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks
2 medium onions, peeled and cut into chunks
1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
2 large peppers, cut into chunks
7/8 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
For the seasoning:
1 tbsp paprika
1 tsp salt
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
3 tbsp olive oil (yes I know this sounds a lot but it has to go a long way!)
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 170°C. Combine the seasoning ingredients in a large bowl and set to one side. Line 3 baking trays with non stick baking paper.
Take Tray 1: Put the chicken on the tray (do not wash the chicken). Take 1 teaspoon of the seasoning mixture and rub it onto the skin of the chicken. Put Tray 1 in the oven immediately.
Take Tray 2: Put the root vegetables on this tray; butternut squash, carrots, and parsnips. Take 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture and pour it over chunks of vegetables. Mix the vegetables well so they are coated in the seasoning.
Take Tray 3: Put the soft items on this tray; tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Repeat the steps with the seasoning mixture.
The Large Bowl: There should be a small amount of seasoning left in the large bowl. Take the potatoes and toss them in this mixture. If you don’t want roast potatoes with your dinner, just make mashed potatoes as normal and skip this step.
After Tray 1 has been in the oven for 30 minutes, open the oven and carefully spoon the coated potatoes into the baking tray beside the chicken. Put Tray 2 in the oven.
Let the trays cook in the oven for another 30 minutes then now add the third tray to the oven.
Remove the chicken and roasted vegetables from the oven and serve your roast paprika chicken but reserve half of Tray 2 & Tray 3 for tomorrow. And don’t forget to pick any leftover chicken from the bones for the following day as well.
Roasted vegetable pasta
This dish is quick and easy to prepare
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g pasta
1 bag of baby spinach
50g butter (olive oil is fine here too)
Leftover roasted vegetables
Leftover Chicken
Method
Boil some water and cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet.
1 minute before your pasta is ready, lash spinach into the boiling water with the pasta. It'll only take a minute to cook.
Strain away the pasta and spinach, leaving the hob on. Return the (empty) saucepan to the hob and put the butter, seasoning, leftover vegetables and chicken into the empty saucepan. Pour the pasta and spinach on top. Stir well so that all the ingredients are combined and heated through. Serve immediately.
If you have any leftovers allow to cool to room temperature and stir through a tablespoon of mayonnaise with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Cover and chill then enjoy for lunch the following day.
Cheesy Turkey Burgers
A lean alternative to the "dirty" burger.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the burgers:
700g turkey mince
½ red onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tsp dried thyme
100g mature cheddar cheese, grated
4 wholegrain baps
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the avocado fries:
2 ripe avocados
1 egg, beaten
1 cup plain flour
1 cup breadcrumbs
Juice of ½ lime
200ml natural yoghurt
2 tsp cajun spice
Sea salt, to taste
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a frying pan, add the onions and cook until softened.
Allow to cool slightly (this is my preference, don’t bother with this if you like slightly crunchier onions in your burger).
Mix the turkey mince, onion, thyme and garlic together.
Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Divide the mixture into four. Roll the grated cheese into the four turkey pieces. Fold over and shape into four burgers.
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat and sear the burgers for one minute per side.
Place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
Assemble your burgers in the baps with salad and condiments of your choosing.
For the avocado fries:
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put some olive oil on a metal baking tray.
Peel the avocados and remove the stones. Cut into slices about ½ cm thick and toss gently in the lime juice.
Place the flour, beaten egg and bread crumbs in three small bowls.
Dip each of the avocado slices in flour, then dip in the beaten egg and finally coat in breadcrumbs.
Place on the tray and bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.
Remove from the oven and place on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil.
Season with salt and pepper.
Mix the yoghurt and cajun seasoning to make the dip.
Serve alongside the burgers and enjoy.