Midweek Meals: Fiver summer recipes ready in 45 minutes or less

Method

Put the steak in the freezer for about 30 minutes —this will make it much easier to slice very thinly. When the steak is chilled, use a very sharp knife to slice it against the grain into very thin strips, ideally about 4mm thick. Set aside at room temperature.

Rinse the rice in a sieve under a cold tap and then place it in saucepan with 500ml of cold water. Cover with a lid and bring to the boil over a high heat. Reduce the heat as low as possible and simmer for 10 minutes until all the water has been absorbed.

Peel and halve the onion and cut it into thin slices. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or wok. Stir fry the onion until it starts to soften and turn just a little brown. Reduce the heat, and add the soy sauce, brown sugar, mirin, sake, beef stock and grated ginger. Stir to combine and simmer for about three minutes.

Your rice should be almost ready by now, so check it and see of all the water has been absorbed. If it is done, take it off the heat and remove the lid to allow any remaining moisture to evaporate.

Add the thinly sliced steak to the pan, stir it in to make sure all the slices of meat are separated and cook it covered for three to five minutes depending upon how you like your beef.

Wash and thinly slice the spring onions. Wash and deseed the chilli and chop it finely.

Divide the rice between four large bowls and then spoon the beef and onions over each portion of rice. Make sure to divide the broth evenly between the bowls as it is full of flavour, and you do not want anyone to miss out!

In Japanese fast-food places, you can even order your Gyudon with extra broth or tsuyu. If you ask for it to be served ‘tsuyudakudakudaku’, which means ‘dripping with soupiness’ that means you want lots and lots of broth, which is how I love to eat this dish.