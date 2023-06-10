Derval O'Rourke: Optimising time for movement - plus my spicy lamb pitta pocket

Time is such a valuable commodity. I know I am not alone in feeling that there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to do everything that needs to be done. I find myself in a battle of priorities trying to get everything completed, and this sometimes is reflected in the time I allocate to my fitness. It can be easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This week I’ll chat about different styles of exercise that give you bang for your buck, I will also share with you a recipe for my Spicy Lamb Pitta Pockets.

Let's talk about different ways you can move your body to get efficiency in your workouts.

Pilates: Pilates is such a fantastic form of exercise as it incorporates strength, flexibility and cardio all into one session. It can look a little intimidating to start but it is actually a very accessible form of exercise for people of all skill levels and ages. In comparison to a lot of other forms of exercise, it is relatively low impact and focuses on the body position and breath for each movement. The low intensity of pilates means that it is gentle on your joints making it a great option for those who aren’t able to participate in high-intensity forms of physical activity. Pilates is a great option if you are short on time, as after even a 20 minute session you will notice a difference.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Similar to pilates, HIIT incorporates strength and cardio but it differs as it focuses on high-intensity movements with staggered recovery time as opposed to the low-intensity approach of pilates. A HIIT session can range in length from 10 minutes to 30 minutes which makes it a great option when you are short on time but want to complete a highly effective workout. This can also be something that can be made accessible to different levels of fitness based on the different weights you use and how many reps of each movement you do. HIIT sessions help to increase metabolic activity, tone muscle and lose fat, all in a relatively short amount of time.

At Home workouts: Sometimes all you need is a mat, some space and maybe a couple of weights. I find when I don’t have time to get to a gym, or do a class I will go to the living room, or my office, and lay a mat down and grab a couple of free weights. Doing a couple of exercises to target legs, arms and abs can be a quick way to get my exercise in. This can be a struggle to fit in, but when I can carve out 20 minutes for this - it can be highly effective. Some of the most effective quick workouts that I do are - squats with overhead press, burpees, bear crawls and planks.

Three exercises when you are short on time:

Walking lunges - Any kind of lunge will introduce some isometric work into your short training session. I like walking lunges but you could do static lunges forwards and backwards too.

Squats - This is a big lower body workout that uses your powerhouse muscles. Depending on your experience and strength you could either use body weight and do air squats or add weight to your squats.

Box jumps or step ups - Adding this to any workout is sure to burn. Either jump up on to the box landing and standing up straight or step up with a small weight in each hand.

When I retired from being a professional athlete, I had an assumption that it would somehow be easier for me to stay fit, I had all the tools in my arsenal to know how to take care of my body. But it has been the opposite. I often find myself thinking “why bother?” especially when I have a hundred other things to do. I have found that I have to choose to put time and energy into myself as an investment for my own future. I try to think of exercise as a way to make a deposit into a ‘health pension.’ Each session is a small payment for my future self. I may not always want to move, but I know myself that exercise always has a positive effect on me mentally and I am happier after working out. Every week brings different time challenges but I try to remember that even 20 minutes a day can make a huge impact. Remember consistency is king, aim to move regularly and something is always better than nothing.

Wellness Tip: Your body works hard each and every day for you, try to show gratitude by keeping it healthy and strong.

Fitness Tip: Don’t be afraid to try out different forms of exercise - you might be surprised at what you enjoy doing.