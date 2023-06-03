The Menu: Glengarriff's Two Green Shoots reopens for summer

Recently writing about Irish staycation breaks and space being at a premium, The Menu found it hard to restrict himself to a mere handful of lines when it came to enumerating the charms of Two Green Shoots, in Glengarriff, Co Cork, when he could easily have gushed on for several pages.

Owned and operated by designer, forager and upcycler Kloë Wood Lyndorff, and her partner, RHS-trained horticulturalist and head gardener, Adam Carveth, the pair offer ‘Private Paradise Escapes’ with two accommodation options, their botanical-themed B&B and a botanical bell tent glamping experience, all set alongside their stunning 2.5 acre garden of re-imagination, home to over 200 varieties of rare and unusual plants, and a magical setting in which to discover and dine.

Having reopened for the summer season, Two Green Shoots are also offering a new range of immersive ‘Edible Experiences and Escapes’ .

Running throughout June, July, August, and early September, the programme includes a new guided foraging trail and fireside lunch feast, a breakfast tour, an afternoon tea tour, and an immersive garden tour and a three-course lunch feast, freshly prepared by Kloë and Adam using seasonal botanicals from the gardens and surrounding landscape.

Dishes might include nettle and wild garlic soup with bread rolls, freshly baked on the campfire, and filled wood sorrel, bramble tip and hawthorn pesto, followed by nettle and honeysuckle muffins topped with woodland blooms, and a choice of sparkling spruce tip cooler, or a cleansing brew of nettle and water mint tea with local honey.

Anyone staying in the Private Paradise Escapes will also be provided with an entirely homegrown and homemade hearty signature breakfast to start the day.

For a full list of dates for each dining experience and to book online see the website.

The Pink Tent Cafe's pasteis de nata

Andalucian dream

The Menu is due a trip to Tipp one of these fine days, and very much on his list is The Pink Tent Cafe, in Newport, Co Tipperary, where Andalucian Cinta Ramblado, who left behind her academic career after 25 years as a university lecturer, is now baking her own sourdough breads, cakes and pastries.

And what floats The Menu’s boat, even more, is that Cinta is not at all shy in sharing her own gastronomic heritage, cooking up a Spanish storm and turning out fabulous renditions of Andalucian cakes and pastries, and she recently added a tapas Friday night to the offering.

The Menu has long held a torch for the country of Spain, most especially people and food, and the landscape too can be pretty easy on the eye, but despite roaming far and wide, his heart found its real Spanish home in Andalucia, specifically, in Los Alpujarras, where he would sit down to dinner at 11pm each night with the staff of the local hotel for an immersion course in Andalucian specialities.

While Cinta’s breads, cakes and pastries make a fine starting point for more conservative customers, The Menu trusts they will serve as a gateway to further culinary adventure, with churros or pan con tomate y jamón for breakfast, empanada or tortilla de patatas for lunch, and tarta de Santiago or natillas for dessert.

She even makes her own baked ham, barbecue sauce, jam, and membrillo, and also takes a trip across the border to Portugal to bake her own pasteis de nata which she claims rivals those of Belem, and The Menu was very pleased to also see sweet Andalusian fritters, pestiños, crop up on the menu.

A most recent tapas menu included gambas al ajillo, patatas bravas, croquetas de pollo, roast pepper and mackerel salad (pimentada), and arroz con carabineros (giant prawn rice) and the cafe is festooned with Spanish decor while the speakers pump out Spanish music.

A book for BBQers

It being summer and Irish summer, whether it rains or not, equating to BBQ, we still await the definitive Irish BBQ and live fire cookbook.

But Men With The Pot (Quarto) by Kris Szymanski and Slawek Kalkraut, two Polish chefs who have made Northern Ireland their home, is coming from the same neighbourhood and certainly provides fodder for those wishing to up their outdoor cooking game.

Mind you, these two chefs essentially transport the kitchen outdoors to cook over live fire, offering pointers in bushcraft techniques to facilitate the transition and a culinary style that is like Bear Grylls hooking up with Bobby Flay in the forest, a lot of axes and saws to create ‘kit’ — including a pasta drying stand! — ever before you light a match.

And then, boy, do they cook: homemade pasta, breads, pastries, sauces, lasagne, pierogi, pizzas and stews, big rumbunctious dishes, bold of flavour, crowned with a smokey mantle; all in all, dishes that you might want to practice in the kitchen ever before taking on the challenge of recreating them outdoors.

You could however skip straight to the Meat Madness section and fire up the backdoor barbie, kicking off with a delicious Tomahawk Steak served with melting herbed butter.

Second Street Bakeshop

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Menu has forgotten much over the years, but still retains crystal clear memories of his own dear Pater’s homemade fudge and toffee, which was exceptionally good but then again as a Scot, he was inordinately fond of the sweet stuff.

And on occasion, he would knock out a toffee brittle, but those were very rare occasions indeed and dried up entirely upon the family’s decampment to the Oul’ Sod.

So, for some strange reason considering he has never been one to deprive himself, The Menu hadn’t tasted toffee brittle since his childhood until he encountered Claire Keane and her deliciously fantastic Second Street Bakeshop several years ago.

Having just returned home to Cork after decades residing in San Francisco, Claire had set about establishing a food business and her initial attempts were very promising, although still requiring a tad more tinkering in the lab.

Tinker she did and the result is a criminally addictive Sea Salt Toffee Brittle with Milk Chocolate, buttery-rich toffee snapping like untempered glass into shards of sugary crunch, milk chocolate’s creamy sweetness heightened by the salt, all in all, a very enjoyable confection indeed!