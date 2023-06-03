Summer recipes: Three stand-out cookbooks to dig into this season

Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections (Nine Bean Rows)

Denis Cotter

In recent years, in a food world that grows ever more frenetic with increasingly shortened attention spans, even some of Paradiso’s former champions in their pursuit of the hottest new on-trend restaurant/chef/cuisine had become guilty of dismissing the iconic Cork vegetarian restaurant as yesterday’s news.

Then, in 2019, Cotter’s symbiotic and globally groundbreaking 25-year partnership with grower Ultan Walsh’s Gort na Nain farm was honoured with the Collaboration of the Year prize at the inaugural World Food Awards. It triggered an Irish reappraisal that hasn’t stopped since.

Some 30 years since opening in 1993, Paradiso marks an auspicious anniversary. Cotter’s other four books have all done very well, here and abroad, but this one is different, in part, because Paradiso, the restaurant, is now different.

A couple of years ago, Cotter upended a model that had served from first opening, cleaving away from the three-course à la carte menu to focus on smaller tasting plates. This book reflects that change.

Cotter briefly acknowledges Paradiso’s history, parsing ethos, and mission of building on a foundation of producer relationships, starring local, fresh, seasonal produce of the highest quality, but equally insists Paradiso is no retrospective, rather a snapshot in time of a restaurant that is different to the restaurant of one, two, three decades ago, and most probably different to the Paradiso of the future.

However, one constant has always been his penchant for building on a superb primary product, adding layers of complex and interwoven flavours and textures, as in Pumpkin Seed Chocolate Chilli Mole, Roast Squash, Sesame Gougères.

Walsh is the first grower in decades to produce commercial crops of asparagus in Ireland, the best most Irish people have ever tasted. As most of it is for Paradiso, Cotter’s dishes have set the standard for its delivery on the plate; one of three dishes featured is Asparagus, Black Garlic, Preserved Lemon and Rosemary Purée, viola.

There is a parallel vegan menu in Paradiso and even that iconic Paradiso winter favourite, Braised Turnip, Chestnut & Portobello Galette, with Beetroot Port Gravy, is instantly rendered vegan with a switch of cashew cheese for the original cream cheese.

Cotter admits he is still vegetarian rather than fully vegan because of his great love of Irish farmhouse cheese, and Smoky Peperonata, Hazelnut & Templegall Gougères, Chermoula is a prime example of rich dairy engaging with exotic spicing, each rewarding the other.

Dessert menus follow a simple rule: one each of chocolate, lemon, seasonal fruit. There is also a ‘larder’ section where Cotter shares some of the kitchen’s primary recipes for sauces, dips, relishes, and other garnishes to elevate dishes to another level.

Cotter has always been a good writer of deceptively clear and lucid prose, and overall production values are of the highest standard resulting in a gorgeous-looking book and an instant classic for the culinary canon, vegetarian or otherwise.

Nancy Singleton Hachisu - Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook

Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook (Phaidon)

Nancy Singleton Hachisu

Californian-born cookbook author Nancy Singleton Hichasu – married to an organic Japanese farmer, living in Japan since 1988, a respected authority on Japanese cuisine – is perfectly qualified to write a book on Japanese food, but this sumptuous tome stands out as a singularly remarkable achievement.

The cuisine she writes of is a ritualised style of cooking — whether carnivorous or vegetarian — placing high value on the ceremonial or meditative aspect, and the practice of mindful cooking and eating.

It begins with a history of Japanese cuisines and ingredients and a guide to the etiquette of preparation, cooking, and eating, which transcends mere table manners and instils a respect for, and engagement with, ingredients that is as spiritual as it is corporeal. If that all sounds a bit too high-falutin’, rest assured, the food is exquisite.

Japanese food is in fact made up of multiple cuisines based on varied produce grown across a differing range of climactic conditions, on islands stretching almost 2,550 miles from North to South. Accordingly, the book is divided into sections, bracketing common culinary tropes and regional specialties as they relate to particular techniques.

A mini-masterclass in tofu is a good counter to lazy, ill-informed Western assumptions about an ingredient that can be both sublime and superb; Cold Tofu with Cucumber Vinegar, served to combat hot, humid conditions, illustrates further its potential to those who believe themselves already well acquainted.

Silky Green Peas with Sansho is an exercise in elegance and purity and encapsulates the essence of the book, that such a common, even mundane ingredient to Irish minds can be made to shimmer on the palate like verdant green pearls.

Steam Grilled Egg Plant, or aubergine, is a swift, even alchemical, means of converting base ingredient into edible ‘gold’, the flavour profile of the lush, meaty flesh of aubergine crisply framed by daikon radish, ginger, and scallion.

Then you turn a page and find ‘hearty’ tofu and tomato gratin; actually there are a lot of dishes flush with potent umami flavours and sweet caramelised textures for those fearing an overdose of ascetic sanctification, but in the market for tasty, moresome food.

Dishes are all based on the assumption you are using premium fresh, local seasonal primary ingredients. Speciality ingredients are available in Ireland but if a fresh ingredient isn’t available, consider local substitutes, either immediate cousins or distant relatives.

Though all recipes are eminently achievable, it is a scholarly work, pitched above novice levels and enthusiasms, but any decent cook, domestic or pro, should have sufficient nous and experience to manage the transition between culinary cultures.

Desserts certainly are sweet but a restraining hand means all are elegantly understated, singular of flavour, pretty, even delicate, in presentation and never stooping to the baroque excess of so many Western confections.

To eat less meat — which we need to do — we need to develop a new level of respect, appreciation, and understanding for grown produce, the better to divine not only quintessential tastes and flavours but also to maximise bioavailability and innate healing properties and place it at the heart of a holistic circular food system.

Singleton Hachisu’s magnum opus is perfectly primed to further this evolution.

Anna Cabrera & Vanessa Murphy - Tapas

Tapas (Blasta Books)

Anna Cabrera & Vanessa Murphy

Tapas is from the Blasta Books series of wonderful culinary primers from alternative voices in the Irish food world, notable for their gorgeous design and pared-back delivery, each restricted to approximately 30 defining recipes, no fluff, no filler.

Cabrera and Murphy are chef-patrons of Dublin restaurants Tapas de Lola and La Gordita, and Tapas is ideal for putting together stressless summer party menus.

Most dishes should be familiar to anyone with any experience of Spain beyond the blinkered ‘home-from-home’ Costas school of vacationing, but these recipes are superb, garnered from three years of on-the-road research in Spain seeking out the best iterations of each, and novice chefs should take a few read-throughs to fully comprehend the process ever before opening a cupboard.

They have a deep knowledge, lightly worn, not just about what to eat, but how to eat it — a menu for a vermut (vermouth) party, once read, will have you immediately firing off invitations to your own staging of same, sometime soon, pretty much now.

It begins with meat recipes, based on secondary cuts, blood, and offal, the stuff of traditional peasant cooking. The technique for addictive croquetas is excellent and morcilla (black pudding), pork belly, chorizo, tripe, and kidneys also feature. Seafood is more concise, devoting much attention to the proper preparation and cooking of octopus, star ingredient of their own Pulpo a la Gallega.

Also covered are breads and bread dishes, salads, soups, and if I were told I could only ever eat three of the four desserts for the rest of my life, I’d happily choose Crema Catalana, Arroz con Leche, and Tarta Santiago. A superb introduction to cooking and eating like a true Spaniard.