Ballymaloe at 40: Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell on the early days of their cookery school

The atmosphere was electric when Darina Allen and her brother, Rory O’Connell, stood up on stage at the Ballymaloe Grainstore, at Ballymaloe House, one Sunday evening in May 2017, to receive the unbridled acclaim of a stellar audience that included Irish and international food superstars at the end of the fifth — and what would subsequently prove to be the final — Ballymaloe Literary Festival of Food & Wine, which had over the course of five years become one of the most important and influential food festivals around the world.
- Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell will be in public conversation with Joe McNamee at the West Cork Literary Festival, July 13, 2023.
- See westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival
Since opening in 1983, Darina and Rory have taught over 4,950 Students spanning 62 different nationalities around the world, many of them going on to excel in the world of food.
- TV and best-selling cookbook author. She began teaching at the school a couple of years after she graduated and has remained doing so ever since. “I was struck the very first day by Darina, that mad passion and enthusiasm just blowing you away, it was so infectious, you just can not be left untouched by her love of food. She's really never-ending, with boundless amounts of passion for food and the school. It's a great place to work, incredibly high standards. She would never say, OK, it's looking good, time to sit back and relax. She's constantly asking what's happening here, constantly evolving. It is a really, really wonderfully inspiring place to be working and learning because even as you work, you're still learning.”
- Food writer and TV chef.
- British Masterchef winner in 2005, founder of the successful food chain, Wahaca, and cookbook author.
- Chef (Young Chef Of The Year, Observer Food Monthly Magazine, 2010)
- TV chef, food writer and cookery tutor, at Ballyknocken Cookery School and Ballyknocken House.
- Food writer, TV chef.
- One half of Cully & Sully food company.
- Head chef Waterford Castle for 20 years, now a senior culinary lecturer at WIT.