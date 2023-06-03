Ballymaloe at 40: Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell on the early days of their cookery school

The atmosphere was electric when Darina Allen and her brother, Rory O’Connell, stood up on stage at the Ballymaloe Grainstore, at Ballymaloe House, one Sunday evening in May 2017, to receive the unbridled acclaim of a stellar audience that included Irish and international food superstars at the end of the fifth — and what would subsequently prove to be the final — Ballymaloe Literary Festival of Food & Wine, which had over the course of five years become one of the most important and influential food festivals around the world.

As closing speeches were made, an emotional audience hooted with enthusiasm, and O’Connell even dabbed away what might have been a tear as the energy flowing between audience and stage threatened to take off the roof.

A selection of names who attended over the five years since the first Ballymaloe Litfest in 2013 gives an indication of its stature: Rene Redzepi, Claudia Roden, Madhur Jaffrey, Alice Waters, Yotam Ottolenghi, Simon Hopkinson, Diana Kennedy, April Bloomfield, David Tanis, Prue Leith, Francis Mallmann, Christian Puglisi.

Unquestionably, Darina Allen and her brother Rory O’Connell, household names in Ireland for many years, are now recognised and acknowledged as being of equal stature and status to this pantheon from the global food world.

But back when they first established the Ballymaloe Cookery School, in East Cork in September 1983, they were known to nobody beyond their families and immediate circle of friends.

Darina was a farmer’s wife with four young children, struggling to keep the show on the road, as the family horticulture business reeled under the economic onslaught of a rapidly changing world.

Her younger brother, Rory, was an anonymous sous chef in his early 20s working in Michelin-starred Arbutus Lodge, in Cork City.

“I often say that the cookery school was born out of desperation,” says Darina, “And in the late 70s, early 80s, there was the kind of perfect storm as far as we were concerned. A big recession. After the oil crisis, oil went up by something like 400% and we were heating five acres of very inefficient greenhouses with oil. We had gone into the EU and there was a tidal wave of regulations. The supermarkets came on stream and the whole cheap food policy began [including below-cost selling]. There was inflation. Interest rates were huge and we had mortgages.

“I’d tried everything: Making jam to sell to any shop, I opened a little farm shop, anything we thought we could make a few bob from. At the time, we used to sell our produce to wholesalers for export. I mean, this was not a Mickey Mouse operation, there were over 100 people working there. We were exporting, tomatoes, apples, mushrooms, all the rest of it. And then somebody said, ‘Forget wholesalers, go to the supermarkets — they’re the way of the future’.

“So we began doing that, but every time we sold produce to the supermarkets, instead of getting more as we would have in earlier years — we were getting less and less, and it was obvious the writing was on the wall: It wasn’t getting better, it was getting worse. We were desperate.”

A DIFFERENT WAY

It was Darina’s mother-in-law, Myrtle Allen, the renowned matriarch of Ballymaloe House, who first lit the spark that would lead to that “different way of making a living”. Myrtle had been giving winter cookery classes to fill guest bedrooms during the quieter part of the season, just a five-minute drive away from where Darina ran her horticulture farm. Invited to open a restaurant in Paris, Myrtle suggested Darina take over her classes.

Darina says: “Nobody would come to me, I said to her, ‘It’s your name that’s bringing them in’. But we were desperate so we did a few little classes in one of the converted farm buildings. And, you know, the first of anything you do is the hardest, and all the lovely ladies from Montenotte came with their big cars and we hid our rusty one around the back. And we got through it and I thought, ‘Maybe I can do this’. So that gave me confidence.

“Then Paulina Kennedy, a great friend of ours, said, ‘Look, you really should open a residential cooking school, because Irish people are going to the Cordon Bleu in London and Paris to study’. I thought nobody would come here, it’s right in the country, there’s nothing for them to do, they’d be bored silly. It seems incredible now.”

Before opening, Darina and Rory travelled to the UK and to Europe, to dine in good restaurants and to study how other cookery schools worked. On one such trip, Darina went to a week-long residential course given by the doyenne of Italian cooking and food writing, the late and legendary Marcella Hazan, in Bologna.

“A lot of people were beginning to talk about Italian food and I’d tried making my own pasta from a recipe, but I just didn’t know enough. She was doing one-week courses. She was probably the first person to do those experiential kinds of cooking mixed with trips to markets,

producers, restaurants, and so on.

“Of course the markets were wonderful, but I could see a lot of the produce was no better than what we were producing here in the greenhouse. So that was one good thing, it reinforced that. And then I had another moment in the market where I noticed stalls would have two separate displays of produce, and one was always more expensive than the other — the sign said, ‘Nostrale’. I hadn’t any Italian and I kept asking where is this amazing place, Nostrale, where all the best things seemed to come from? Anyway, eventually somebody answered me and he said, ‘No, darling, it’s not a place, not a town, it means local’.

“But at that stage, the word ‘local’ was like a derogatory term. I mean, people would expect to get something cheaper if it was local. And I said, ‘Well, why is it more expensive?’ And he said, ‘Because it’s better and fresher’. And suddenly that was incredibly obvious, it totally reinforced Myrtle’s whole thing — and Mummy’s too — about the importance of freshness and local.

“The other thing was, there was a big build-up to the end of the week where we were going to have dinner in her hometown on the Adriatic, the best fish, the best shellfish in the whole of Italy. So we had this lovely meal, but I suddenly realised the fish we were eating, delicious and fresh as it was, was nothing like as good as a fresh plaice in Ballycotton in the middle of the summer. And I thought, Jesus, you know, all of this mystique about Italian food, it’s right there under my nose at home. But you have to go away sometimes to realise that what you have at home is so fantastic. So that gave us terrific confidence and I came back realising there was no reason why this shouldn’t be as good as anywhere else.”

RATHER CASUAL

Rory had begun his cheffing career as Myrtle Allen’s young protégé in Ballymaloe House, but had moved on to Arbutus Lodge to expand his knowledge and gain experience. Arbutus Lodge co-owner, Declan Ryan, wanted to send him to the world-renowned Michelin three-starred La Maison Troisgros, in France, which would have accelerated Rory’s career into the stratosphere. Then his big sister asked him if he’d like to join her in the cookery school enterprise and he perked up his ears.

“It was all rather casual at the time,” says Rory, “I think I thought I’d be able to combine it with maybe working part-time in Ballymaloe House again — which I did in due course. But I didn’t really think that the school was going to be necessarily a long-term thing for me. Then, I just thought it was part of my journey, you know, of becoming a professional chef — and I was very young (23), so yeah, I just did it.” The school’s reputation was slowly built, with no money whatsoever for advertising.

“I think we took a back-page ad in the Irish Times,” says Darina.

“There was no advertising,” says Rory, “no social media, no internet. I think we had 11 on the first residential course. I worked out a schedule which probably evolved on a weekly basis, and Darina would have had a clear view of what techniques needed to be included. It was a 12-week course. It is the same format as now, basically, it hasn’t changed very much over the years.

“The Ballymaloe repertoire was a huge starting point and I knew that intimately: Superb local Irish produce, classic French techniques, ‘Big House’ country house cooking, a bit of Indian, a bit of Middle Eastern, and a lot of recipes that had been very well tested and that I knew intimately. ‘Nouvelle cuisine’ was the big thing around that time, but we were less concerned with that and more concerned with trying to produce really fantastic cooks who could, if they wanted, go on to a professional career.”

“I certainly felt, and I’m sure Rory did too,” adds Darina, “that we wanted to equip people with the skills to earn their living from the cooking, to cook with confidence. And also it was part of our DNA to get people to cook with the seasons, to cook what was in the garden, it was exactly the Ballymaloe philosophy, what Myrtle was doing when I came to Ballymaloe and what our mother had done at home before that.”

The first intake went very smoothly but those were different times.

“This was 40 years ago,” says Rory, “so people knew how to cook before they came to us. Whereas nowadays, some people don’t have any idea how to cook. Anybody who would have chosen to do this would have taken it seriously, it was quite a serious investment in terms of money, the same as Cordon Bleu in London. And we obviously took it very seriously and set a very high standard from the outset.

“It was very intense because there was shopping, cooking, preparing, testing, printing recipes and guides, cleaning, and everything else to be done. Every Saturday, I went to Cork and did all the shopping and did photocopying as well. After a certain period of time, we did night classes for local people and they were full to the gills. We could not have fitted more people into the room. That was very intense. Just very, very, very hard work.

“Since we started, we’ve never had less than one teacher with every six students, even in Cordon Bleu, it is one in 10 or 12. It was a very important thing for us to be able to properly teach the level of skills we wanted to pass on.”

WIDER ATTENTION

They began to realise they had something special when guest chefs, invited by Darina, started to turn up and give special classes, people of the calibre of Claudia Roden, Marcella Hazan, and Jane Grigson. But it was an article in US magazine Gourmet that really put them on the map.

Founded in 1941, publisher Condé Nast finally ceased publishing Gourmet in 2009, but in its heyday, it was the Vogue of food. Gourmet had never written about cookery schools so editor Jayne Montant decided to send a writer to three cookery schools in Europe; one in Tuscany, in Italy, one in Provence, in France — and to Ballymaloe Cookery School, in East Cork.

“This woman arrived,” says Darina, “looking every bit the ‘highly achieving New York executive’. She had a blinding headache, and it was written all over her face, ‘What is Jane doing, sending me to a cooking school?’ Because, remember, we were the land of corned beef and cabbage at that stage, the international reputation of Irish food was pretty grim. Ballymaloe House worked its magic on her.

“To cut a long story short, when they went back, Ballymaloe was the one they wrote about. Out of the three, Ballymaloe cookery school was on the cover of Gourmet magazine. So this was an absolute first, six or seven pages with lovely photographs, the story of the week and all the other food mags in America thought, what the hell is this? Gourmet writing about a cooking school in a farm in Ireland. There must be something to see there. So one after the other, they came over the next couple of years. That was pivotal.”

And the best and worst things about working with each other?

“Yeah, it is that special sort of dynamic,” says Rory.

“You can absolutely adore somebody — and sometimes it could be difficult. It doesn’t mean you don’t adore them any less. That’s just the way it is. And the best thing is she’s an extraordinary source of inspiration, really. Continually. Irritatingly so [laughing]!”

“Maybe I’ve just rose-tinted glasses,” says Darina, “but I’ve always loved working with my brother. I feel very fortunate that Rory came on board. He has immeasurably added to the cooking school in a million different ways.

“I value the relationship very, very much. It doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t have a difference of opinion on something from time to time, but that’s important, it means you have an opinion, that you care.”

Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell will be in public conversation with Joe McNamee at the West Cork Literary Festival, July 13, 2023.

See westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival

DISTINGUISHED GRADUATES

Since opening in 1983, Darina and Rory have taught over 4,950 Students spanning 62 different nationalities around the world, many of them going on to excel in the world of food.

Rachel Allen (Class of January 1990): TV and best-selling cookbook author. She began teaching at the school a couple of years after she graduated and has remained doing so ever since. “I was struck the very first day by Darina, that mad passion and enthusiasm just blowing you away, it was so infectious, you just can not be left untouched by her love of food. She's really never-ending, with boundless amounts of passion for food and the school. It's a great place to work, incredibly high standards. She would never say, OK, it's looking good, time to sit back and relax. She's constantly asking what's happening here, constantly evolving. It is a really, really wonderfully inspiring place to be working and learning because even as you work, you're still learning.”

TV and best-selling cookbook author. She began teaching at the school a couple of years after she graduated and has remained doing so ever since. “I was struck the very first day by Darina, that mad passion and enthusiasm just blowing you away, it was so infectious, you just can not be left untouched by her love of food. She's really never-ending, with boundless amounts of passion for food and the school. It's a great place to work, incredibly high standards. She would never say, OK, it's looking good, time to sit back and relax. She's constantly asking what's happening here, constantly evolving. It is a really, really wonderfully inspiring place to be working and learning because even as you work, you're still learning.” Lilly Higgins (Class of April 2007): Food writer and TV chef.

Food writer and TV chef. Thomasina Miers (Class of April 2002): British Masterchef winner in 2005, founder of the successful food chain, Wahaca, and cookbook author.

British Masterchef winner in 2005, founder of the successful food chain, Wahaca, and cookbook author. Stephen Parle (Class of January 2002): Chef (Young Chef Of The Year, Observer Food Monthly Magazine, 2010)

Chef (Young Chef Of The Year, Observer Food Monthly Magazine, 2010) Catherine Fulvio (Class of April 2002): TV chef, food writer and cookery tutor, at Ballyknocken Cookery School and Ballyknocken House.

TV chef, food writer and cookery tutor, at Ballyknocken Cookery School and Ballyknocken House. Clodagh McKenna (Class of January 2000): Food writer, TV chef.

Food writer, TV chef. Cullen Allen (Class of Sept 1997): One half of Cully & Sully food company.

One half of Cully & Sully food company. Michael Quinn (Class of January 1993): Head chef Waterford Castle for 20 years, now a senior culinary lecturer at WIT.