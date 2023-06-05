Midweek meals: Five low-effort recipes for a laid-back summer dinner

Beef Noodle Stir Fry
A quick and easy noodle recipe to add to your reportaire
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
- 350g egg noodles
A dash of sesame oil
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
an inch size piece of ginger, finely grated
1 red chilli, finely chopped
1 carrot or red pepper, sliced into very thin slices
450g of either beef steak cut into thin slices, or firm tofu cut into thin slices
3 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp hoisin sauce
4 tbsp stock
To garnish:
2 scallions, finely sliced
A handful of fresh coriander, finely sliced
A handful of lightly salted peanuts, finely chopped
Method
Put the noodles into boiling water and cook until they have softened but still have bite. Toss in a little sesame oil and set aside.
Heat another dash of sesame oil in a large pan or a wok until it is hot. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli to the pan. It will start to colour quite quickly so add in the strips of beef and carrot and toss them.
Add in the soya sauce, hoisin sauce and stock. Serve on top the noodles. You can add a little more stock if the sauce evaporates too quickly.
10 minute lentil dahl
Who needs convenience food when you can make this Indian classic in just ten minutes?
Servings6
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tbsp curry powder
1/2 tsp red chilli flakes
1 onion, diced
2 tomatoes, chopped
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
1 thumb-sized piece of turmeric, grated or
2 tins cooked lentils
2 tins coconut milk
Salt
bunch fresh coriander, chopped
To serve:
Naan bread, rice or quinoa
Method
On a high heat, melt the coconut oil in a heavy-based pan.
Add the spices and the onions and cook, stirring, for three minutes. Add the tomatoes, garlic, chilli and ginger and cook for a further two minutes until they are fragrant.
Add the drained lentils and coconut milk to the pan, stir and bring to a gentle simmer.
Cook for five minutes, taste and season generously with salt.
Before serving, stir in some freshly chopped coriander and serve with naan bread, quinoa or rice.
You can use dried red lentils instead of tinned ones, but make sure to rinse well before adding to the pot, topping up the liquid with an extra tin of water.
Adjust the cooking time by adding ten minutes and whisk well before serving.
Recipe note: To add more protein to this dahl, add a tin of mixed beans or chickpeas with your lentils.
Spaghetti with nduja, lemon and fennel
This is a simple sauce to prepare, if you get your ingredients ready in advance you will be able to cook it up in the ten minutes it takes to cook the spaghetti
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
300g cherry tomatoes
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
50g nduja
1 lemon
1 tsp fennel seeds
40g freshly grated Parmesan
2 tbsp cream cheese
A handful of fresh basil
160-200g dried spaghetti
Salt and ground black pepper
Method
Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. While you are waiting for it to boil, cut the cherry tomatoes into halves, lightly toast the fennel seeds in a dry pan and peel and thinly slice the garlic cloves. Add the spaghetti to the pan of boiling water and cook it for eight to ten minutes, until it still has just a little bite. While it is cooking you can prepare the sauce. Grate half of the parmesan and set aside. You will use the rest just before serving. I use a vegetable peeler to shave the rest of the parmesan into curls which taste and look great on top of the finished dish. You can do that just before serving it up.
Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat, add the olive oil and when it is hot and shimmering, the chopped cherry tomatoes. Turn the heat down to medium and cook the tomatoes for three to four minutes until they soften and begin to break down just a little. Add the sliced garlic and cook it for another minute or two. Lightly crush the fennel seeds in a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder, and sir them in. Add the juice of the lemon and a good grind of black pepper. Pick about half of the basil leaves and set them aside. Chop the rest of the basil, including the stalks and stir the chopped herbs into the sauce. Cut up the nduja and add that to the pan. Stir it in, keeping the heat low, you just want to simmer the sauce so that the nduja cooks down.
By now your spaghetti should be almost cooked, so dip a mug into the pan and scoop out some of the starchy pasta water and set it aside.
Add the cream cheese to the sauce and stir until it is well combined. Check your pasta now, it should be ready. Drain it and return it to the pan. Add a little splash of olive oil and toss the pasta to stop it getting sticky. Add the grated parmesan cheese to the sauce, stir it in and if it is getting as little too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water to the pan, stirring it in until you get the correct consistency. Taste the sauce and now add more salt if needed. Toss the spaghetti in the sauce and serve it up on pasta bowls or plates, with the rest of the basil leaves and the parmesan shavings scattered on top.
Pizza wraps
These pizzas are ready in minutes and are a big hit with everyone. In the little time, it takes for the pizzas to cook - you could make a nice green salad to serve on the side
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 tortilla wraps
2 tbsp tomato passata or basil pesto
Toppings of your choice. I like cooked chicken, sweet corn and thinly sliced vegetables
200g grated mozzarella cheese
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/ gas mark 4. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Spread an even layer of the passata or basil pesto - or both if you like - over the wraps.
Top with toppings of your choice and scatter over the cheese.
Place on a prepared tray and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Cut the cooked pizza into slices and serve on a warmed serving plate with sides of your choice.
Topping ideas:
Roasted vegetables, olives and slices of goat cheese
Leftover roast chicken or ham, barbecue sauce and pineapple
Pepperoni, thinly sliced onions and jalapeno peppers
Fish in a flash
This simple recipe can easily be multiplied - serve with lots of roasted veggies
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 8 mins
Total Time 18 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 small red onion, chopped
½ tsp red chilli flakes
1cm/½ inch piece ginger, peeled and grated
2 garlic cloves, peeled and bruised
2 tbsp olive oil
1 x 300g/10½oz fillet of white fish (haddock, pollack or salmon)
juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the tomatoes and red onion in an ovenproof dish and sprinkle over the red chilli flakes. Add the ginger and garlic cloves and drizzle over the olive oil. Mix well. Now lay the fish fillet on top of the veggies, skin side down, and season with salt and pepper.
Squeeze the lemon over the top. Let the juice run through your fingers so you can catch any pips. Drizzle with the balsamic vinegar, and then place in the hot oven for 8-10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and check it’s cooked. The flesh should now be opaque. Serve with the roasted veggies. The tomatoes should be soft and bursting. I also like to eat this with a handful of baby spinach leaves and maybe a little French dressing