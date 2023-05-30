Five dishes to bring to a summer barbecue, from salad to dessert

Method

Roast the sweet potato in the oven. Preheat the oven to 180℃. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the spices, salt and honey. Bake for 25 minutes until tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.

Next, make the couscous salad. Boil the kettle and get the cling film ready. Measure 1 mug couscous into a large bowl. Add in all the spices and dried herbs.

Open and drain the chickpeas. Rough up a little to remove the skins. Add these to the dried couscous. Zest in the orange or lemon zest. Stir this all together until well combined. Pop the stock cube into the mug and fill up with boiling water.

Now you need to work quickly. Pour the boiling hot stock over the couscous, then add the extra ½ mug. Immediately cover with cling film and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.

Dice the red onion and the baby beets.

Cut the halloumi into cubes. Pop on a baking tray, drizzle with a little oil and bake while the oven is on with the sweet potato for about 10 minutes just until golden brown.

When all the component ingredients are ready, remove the cling film from the top of the bowl. Using a fork fluff up the couscous. Add in the sweet potato, beets, halloumi and red onion.