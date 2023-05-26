Cafe Paradiso: Three decades of the legendary Leeside veggie restaurant

Becoming a vegetarian in the 1980s shaped Denis Cotter’s life. It introduced him to a world of food and cooking, leading him to open Paradisoin Cork, Ireland’s most renowned vegetarian restaurant. Earlier this month, Cotter launched his latest book , a thoughtful record of the evolution of an establishment that has concentrated on delicious, vegetable-focused food for the last 30 years.
At the time, Cotter was working in a shirt-and-tie establishment job: he was a junior inspector in the internal audit department of a bank. He lived in Dublin but was on the road most of the time, working in towns from Kiltimagh to Coleraine and staying in guest houses and hotels around the country.
He decided to leave the bank and explore his options.
Cotter’s interest in seasonal cooking made Paradiso stand out from the start. It’s hard to remember now, but when the restaurant — known for many years as Café Paradiso — opened in 1993, seasonality and vegetables weren’t a priority. In his 2003 book,Cotter wrote, “The menu responds to the ebb and flow of the vegetables through the year.”
- by Denis Cotter, €39, is available at ninebeanrowsbooks.com and at Paradiso
Denis Cotter's beetroot risotto, orange, hazelnut crumb, Knockalara sheep’s cheese
Like all of our risotto, the base of this one is vegan and it can be finished with butter, as here, or with vegan butter or olive oil. The Knockalara cheese brings a lovely creamy tang but can be omitted or replaced with a soft vegan cheese.
Servings2
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Vegetarian
Ingredients
50g skinned hazelnuts
50g breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil 100mls olive oil
20mls orange juice
30mls lemon juice
zest of 1 orange
500g beetroot, roasted and peeled
1.5 litres vegetable stock
2 shallots, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
300g risotto rice, such as Carnaroli
125mls red wine
100mls olive oil
50g butter
100g Knockalara fresh sheep’s cheese, coarsely crumbled
Method
Preheat the oven to 100C.
Place the hazelnuts on a tray and toast in the oven for 15-20 mins, until lightly browned. Chop the nuts coarsely by crushing with the flat of a wide knife or a rolling pin.
Place a frying pan on medium heat, add the oil and then the breadcrumbs. Toast until golden brown, stirring frequently. When the crumbs are crisp, add the nuts and thyme and toss everything together in the pan for a few seconds. Remove from the heat and season with salt. Blend the olive oil and citrus together with a hand blender to get a thick pouring consistency. Season with salt.
Chop the roasted beetroot and blitz it in a food processor to get a very finely chopped finish. Keep the stock warm in a pot over low heat. Heat a little olive oil in a pan and cook the shallot and garlic over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the rice and toast it, stirring often for 7-8 minutes. Add the red wine and simmer for a few minutes until it has been absorbed. Now add a ladle or two of stock and simmer, stirring, until it has been absorbed. Repeat with more stock a number of times, stirring often, until the rice is just tender, approx. 20 minutes. Check rice grains often in the latter stages.
Stir in the finely chopped beetroot and the olive oil and butter. Season well with salt and black pepper, remove from the heat and serve immediately. Serve the risotto in shallow bowls with some orange sauce and some Knockalara sheep’s cheese and hazelnut crumb sprinkled over.