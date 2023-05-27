The Menu: Fine arts and finer food fare at the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, headquartered in the impossibly gorgeous surrounds of Lismore Castle, Co Waterford, returns for an eight-day run (May 29 to June 5) and The Menu would be more than happy to feed the soul with beautiful music at 21 events running in 12 stunning venues in the hinterland and featuring top Irish and international artists.
It includes what promises to be a splendid new production of Verdi’s Macbeth, in the Castle, in collaboration with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.
It seems the belly will also be well-catered for throughout the festival, which has entered a hospitality sponsorship partnership with another Menu favourite, Waterford Whisky.
