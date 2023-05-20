Restaurant review: The Green Man in Dublin is exactly what a wine bar should be

- Green Man Wine Bar
- 3 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6
- 01-5594234
- greenmanwines.ie/pages/wine-bar
- Thursday to Saturday: 4pm-10pm
Having extolled the virtues of neighbourhood restaurants recently I thought I should check out my own neighbourhood.
A selection of snacks and small plates for three hungry people cost €180.50, less greedy/thirsty people will spend less.
- Food: 9/10
- Wine: 9.5/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambiance: 9/10
- Value: 9/10
- Exactly what a wine bar should be: a brilliant selection of wine at fair prices, flavourful tasty food and a buzzy atmosphere.