Summer salad recipes: How to make a delicious caesar salad in 15 minutes

Method

Wash the lettuce leaves, dry really thoroughly and chill lightly wrapped in a tea-towel in a bowl while you make the dressing.

I make it in a food processor but it can also be made very quickly by hand. Drain the anchovies and crush lightly with a fork. Put into a bowl with the egg yolks, add the garlic, lemon juice, mustard powder, salt, Worcester and Tabasco sauce. Whisk all the ingredients together. As you whisk, add the oils slowly at first, then a little faster as the emulsion forms. Finally, whisk in the water to make a spreadable consistency. Taste and correct the seasoning: this dressing should be highly flavoured.

Next make the croutons. Cut the crusts off the bread, next cut into 5mm strips and then into exact cubes (a cube is a six-sided square with equal sides). Heat the sunflower or olive oil in a frying pan, it should be at least 2cm (3/4 inch) deep and almost smoking.

Add the croutons to the hot oil. Stir once or twice, they will colour almost immediately. Put a tin sieve over a Pyrex or stainless steel bowl. When the croutons are golden brown, pour the oil and croutons into the sieve. Drain the croutons on kitchen paper.

To serve, put a tablespoon of dressing per person in a big bowl, add in the chilled whole lettuce leaves, croutons and about half the parmesan. Toss the leaves gently but thoroughly in the dressing. This is done most effectively with the hand, but if this does not appeal to you, use salad servers. Add more dressing if necessary to coat the leaves. Arrange the dressed leaves on individual chilled plates. Scatter the crisp croutons over the top and sprinkle the remaining parmesan on top. Serve immediately.