Midweek meals: Five easy burger recipes ready in 40 minutes or less

Basic beef burgers
The secret of really good beef burgers is the quality of the mince, it doesn't need to be an expensive cut but it is essential to use freshly minced beef. A small percentage of fat in the mince will make the burgers sweet and juicy – between 20-25%
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
15g (½ oz) butter or extra virgin olive oil
75g (3oz) onion, finely chopped (optional)
450g (1lb) freshly minced beef — flank, chump, or shin would be perfect
½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
½ teaspoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
olive oil
To serve (optional):
burger or brioche buns
lettuce
sliced ripe tomatoes
sliced red onion
crispy bacon
avocado slices or a dollop of guacamole
fried onions
roast or piquillo peppers
kimchi, pickled slaw or pickles
spicy mayo, spicy tomato sauce,
barbecue sauce, hot sauce, bacon jam or relish of your choice
Method
Melt the butter in a saucepan, toss in the onions, if using, cover and sweat over a low heat for 5-6 minutes until soft but not coloured. Set aside to get cold.
Meanwhile, mix the beef mince with the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Then add the cooled onions and mix well. Fry off a tiny bit of the mixture in the pan to check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.
With wet hands, shape the mixture into four burgers, or more depending on the size you require. Chill until needed.
Cook to your taste in a little oil in a medium-hot frying or barbecue, turning once. For rare, cook for 2 minutes on each side; for medium, 3 minutes; and for well done, 4 minutes. If you’re cooking the burgers in batches, make sure to wash and dry the pan between batches. Burgers can plump up in the centre while being cooked; to avoid this, make an indentation in the centre of each raw burger with your thumb. Serve with any of the serving suggestions above, or try one of the variations.
Extracted from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen (Kyle)
Korean fried chicken burger
This chicken burger served with cheese, lettuce and spicy apple is delicious with spicy mayo on a warm brioche bun
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Korean
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts
30ml rice wine
2 garlic cloves
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
250g cornflour
4 brioche buns
8 potatoes
4 tbsp Mayonnaise
4 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
50g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
To serve:
Little gem lettuce
grated Cheddar
For the Ssamjang (optional):
80g Korean soybean paste or miso
2 tbsp gochujang
2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 tsp honey
1 garlic clove, grated
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
20g flaked almonds
½ apple, cored and finely chopped
Method
Flatten the chicken breasts a little. I use a rolling pin to do this, just pound them gently to make them a uniform thickness. Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and ginger. Cut the chicken breasts in half, add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the marinade. Let them marinate for about 30 minutes.
Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan, add one teaspoon of sesame oil, one teaspoon of Korean red pepper flakes or ordinary chilli flakes and one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix.
Pop all the ingredients for the ssamjang into a food processor and blitz until smooth. This will only take a minute or two. It is optional, but it really adds something special to this dish.
Peel a few potatoes per person and cut them into two-centimetre cubes. Toss them in a little olive oil and roast in an air fryer or oven at 200ºC until golden brown. Heat one litre of sunflower oil to 180ºC. Dredge the chicken pieces one at a time in the cornflour. Carefully lower them into the hot fat, one-by-one. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to do this in batches of three pieces or so at a time. Fry them for five minutes. After five minutes, let the chicken drain on a rack over a tray or on some kitchen paper.
While the chicken is frying, toast the burger buns lightly. Make a sauce for the side serving of chicken and the potato by mixing the ketchup, two tablespoons of gochujang, two grated cloves of garlic, the soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and sesame oil in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the mayonnaise and the last two tablespoons of gochujang. Now fry the chicken again for another two minutes. Plate up.
Put some lettuce on each bun along with some pickled cucumber. Next, put on a piece of chicken, add some of the gochujang mayo and some grated cheddar. Toss the potatoes in a little of the sauce you made earlier. Sprinkle with some toasted sesame seeds and some chopped spring onion. Serve on the side along with another piece of chicken and a little dish of the sauce.
Clíona O’Connor’s Halloumi burgers
“I don’t just cook to feed people - cooking and baking is a form of therapy for me.” Clíona O’Connor's Halloumi burgers are always a hit
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 2 mins
Total Time 17 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the burgers:
250g Halloumi
4 tbsp plain flour
1 egg
100g panko breadcrumbs
4 brioche burger buns
Gem lettuce
8 slices of gherkin
For the honey mustard sauce:
2 tbsp honey
4 tbsp crème fraîche
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove
a few drops of lemon juice
Method
Mix the honey, crème fraîche and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Crush the garlic into it and mix.
Slice the Haloumi and set up flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes.
Coat the Halloumi slices in the flour, followed by the egg and then the breadcrumbs.
Cook in a preheated air fryer for five minutes or fry in olive oil for 2-3 mins on each side.
Assemble on a toasted brioche bun with the lettuce, gherkin and a generous helping of the honey mustard sauce. Enjoy straight away.
Crispy fish burgers with all the trimmings
I serve this with homemade chunky chips cooked in the air fryer and shoestring onion rings - simple and delicious
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the burgers:
400g skinless cod loin fillets
25ml rice wine
2 garlic cloves
1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated
salt
freshly ground black pepper
100g cornflour
4 brioche burger buns
1 head of little gem lettuce
1 tomato
1 litre sunflower
For the pickled cucumber:
60ml white vinegar
1 tbsp caster sugar
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 cucumber
A pinch of salt
For the tartare sauce:
4 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp capers, chopped
1 tbsp chopped gherkin
1 tbsp lemon juice and a little lemon zest
For the chunky chips:
8 medium sized potatoes
2 tbsp of fine polenta (optional)
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
Method
Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and grated ginger. Cut the fish fillets to size, you will want somewhere around 100g per portion. Add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the rice wine, garlic and ginger. Let them marinate for about 30mins.
Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan and add one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix. Stir in one tablespoon of fresh chopped dill and a pinch of salt. Stir well to coat all the cucumber and set aside until you are ready to serve.
Pop the mayonnaise and all the other ingredients for the tartare sauce into a bowl and stir to combine. Keep the sauce in the fridge until you have cooked the fish and are assembling your burgers.
Peel a few potatoes per person and cut them into thick, chunky chips. I usually use red rooster potatoes for this. Blanch them in some boiling water for about three minutes before draining and tossing them in a tablespoon of rapeseed oil and some fine polenta. The polenta helps to make them nice and crispy, but don’t worry if you have not got any to hand. Cook the chips in an air fryer or oven at 200c until golden brown, about twenty to thirty minutes, tossing them halfway through to make sure they are golden and crisp all over.
When your chips have about fifteen minutes left to go, it is time to cook the fish. Heat one litre of sunflower oil to 180°C in a deep pan. While the oil is heating, toast your buns, chop the lettuce, and slice the tomato.
Put the cornflour on a plate and add some salt and freshly ground black pepper. If you have some onion salt, that adds some nice flavour to the batter, just use it instead of regular salt. Dredge the fish fillets one at a time in the cornflour.
Carefully lower them into the hot oil, one by one. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to do this in batches of two to three pieces at a time. Fry them for two minutes before removing them and allowing them to drain on a wire rack or some kitchen paper. Check the temperature of the oil between batches and make sure it gets back up to 180°C before adding more fish. You need it this hot to cook the fish properly and get a lovely crisp coating.
Lightly toast the brioche burger buns. Now give the fish another quick fry to get them beautifully golden and crisp, again at 180°C This second fry is crucial, but they will only need a minute or two at the most. Again, do this in batches and, as before, let them drain for a few minutes before assembling your burgers. Lay some lettuce and a big slice of tomato on the base of each bun, add some tartar sauce and the rest of the bun. Serve with your pickled cucumber on the side and chunky chips.
Rory O’Connell’s spiced lamb burgers
Enjoy these burgers with rocket, relish and a side of chips
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
900g minced shoulder of lamb
225g onion, finely chopped
55g butter
2 tsp coriander, toasted and ground
2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and ground
salt
pepper
2 eggs
Method
Sweat the finely chopped onions gently in the butter until cooked. Put to cool and then add them to the minced lamb and spices.
Add the lightly beaten eggs. Season with salt and pepper.
Form into burger or patty shapes and refrigerate until required.
Cook on a hot grill or frying pan according to your own liking.
Serve with Ballymaloe relish, mint chutney, a little diced apple and banana and a dusting of paprika.