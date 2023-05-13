Restaurant Review: No need for an escape plan for Dillinger's in Ranelagh

- Dillinger’s Restaurant
- 47 Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 HR84
- Tel: 01 4978010
- dillingers.ie
- The Tab: Dinner for two including two Cocktails, Wine, three Starters, Mains, Sides, and Dessert cost: €169.50
- How To: Tues-Wed: 5 - 9.30; Thur-Fri: 5 - 10.30; Sat-Sun: 12 - 3.30, 5 - 9.30; Monday: Closed
Lucky Ranelagh, surely one of the best-served suburbs in Ireland for neighbourhood restaurants. From the fashionable funky flavours in Host, to the steaks in Butcher Grill, the exemplary Thai food in Nightmarket and Pakistani food in Kinara, and lots of unsung simpler fare like the Nashville fried chicken in Firebyrd.
- Food: 8/10
- Wine: 7/10
- Service: 9/10
- Ambiance: 8.5/10
- Value: 8/10
- In a Sentence: A new menu for a long-established neighbourhood restaurant with some creative flavourful takes on classic dishes.