FoodCloud: If we cut down on food waste by 25%, we could feed the planet

Cutting down on food waste was the focus of one popular event at a packed food festival in Munster recently, where farm-to-fork and local produce were at the core of many events on the itinerary.

The West Waterford Festival of Food took place last month around Dungarvan with events for foodies encompassing all areas of eating, drinking, and more, including food trails, dining experiences, and informative talks as well as a thriving open-air market on the Sunday of the festival.

Almost 75,000 people attended this year’s West Waterford Food Festival, where more than 70 events took place in Dungarvan and throughout West Waterford. Festival director Eunice Power said it was “the biggest festival to date” with a “very diverse and inclusive” programme of events.

One event that provided both food for thought and food for diners was the Surplus to Spectacular Supper with FoodCloud Kitchen at the 2 Sisters Restaurant in the heart of the town.

It encompassed a five-course meal prepared by FoodCloud’s zero-waste chef Ralph Utto and the feast was made of ingredients that would have gone to waste.

FoodCloud connects businesses that have surplus food to local community groups nationwide with an aim to reduce the food wasted internationally. The FoodCloud Kitchen transforms surplus food into spectacular dishes.

40% OF ALL FOOD IS WASTED

Aoibheann O’Brien, a co-founder of FoodCloud, was on hand at the event to explain how food waste is one of the biggest problems facing the world today but it is also one we can directly reduce ourselves.

“The problem that we're trying to solve is that 40% of food produced globally is actually wasted. So when you think about it, it's land the size of China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, all combined together to grow food that’s never actually eaten,” she told the packed restaurant.

“If food waste were a country, it would actually be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions after the US and China, so it's a massive, massive problem. But it also is a problem that there are lots of solutions to.”

She said one way FoodCloud is working is to get ordinary shoppers to reconsider the food they are about to throw away.

Alana Reeve serving at the Table scaping workshop and dinner in The Old Market Houese Arts Centre at the West Waterford Festival of Food. The event, which is one of Ireland’s oldest food festivals, which took place this weekend. See westwaterfordfestivaloffood.com for more. (Photo: Adam Bending).

“If we could reduce food waste by just 25% there would actually be enough food for everybody on the planet to eat a healthy, safe, nutritional diet. That's our goal, it’s a vision where no food goes to waste, especially when people are going hungry. This is really about trying to inspire people that what you would have considered waste is not actually waste.”

On the menu at the Surplus to Spectacular Supper was an amuse bouche of white asparagus and citrus Hollandaise on a creamy potato pillow, followed by a creamy carrot and ginger soup served with pumpkin and sunflower seed soda bread.

Aoibheann said potatoes are one of the most-wasted foods in Ireland, after bread, and said soup, in particular, is the perfect dish for excess vegetables. “It’s a really great way to use up any surplus that you have at home, throw it into a soup.”

A HOTSPOT FOR WASTE

The main course was either quinoa and roasted pepper salad with avocado purée, pickled pink onions, radish, and pine nuts with a lemongrass mint dressing, or beef fillet cooked medium, served with herb crushed potatoes, carrot and turnip purée and red wine jus. Aoibheann said wasted meat products have a huge environmental impact.

“That's a really tricky one because protein is obviously really in demand within the charity sector, but when we get it sometimes it has a very short shelf life. We have to work really quickly to turn it around so you're getting really high quality, delicious beef that would have gone to waste, still within date and perfectly delicious. You are actually having more of an environmental impact because it's worse to waste meat, all that embedded energy and water, so you get extra brownie points for eating beef in this case.”

Finally, dessert was a choice between layered whiskey marmalade cake with crushed hazelnut caramel sauce or tropical chè chuối, a banana, coconut, and pineapple pudding topped with mango and roasted coconut shavings. Ireland, Aoibheann said, is a “hotbed of banana waste”.

“All the bananas that we eat in Europe actually come via Cork to Dublin, ripen in Dublin, and then get shipped all around Europe. We actually are a hotspot for banana waste here. One of our projects is trying to find different ways to use up all the bananas that we get.” At the end of the delicious feast, Aoibhean reminded diners that fighting climate change and be both fun and delicious.

“Climate change is a bit overwhelming in terms of what we can do but food waste, you actually can take action on that three times a day or more if you’re working from home. It’s something very practical that we can do and it's been put forward as one of the most important things we need to do if we're going to limit the impact of climate change. But it can be fun, it can be delicious.”