Sustainably say 'I do' to these zero-waste wedding menus

MAKING a wedding sustainable doesn’t have to involve compromises on the food front, especially when Cork-based chef and caterer Orla McAndrew is in charge of your menu.

McAndrew started offering her Zero Waste Wedding Packages last September and there’s been a lot of interest in the meals she makes from rescued produce that would otherwise go to waste. And the popularity is not surprising, with dishes like rabbit and blackberry filo parcels, Wagyu beef cassoulet with beef heart, and Eton mess with lemon curd featuring at these no-waste weddings.

“I would have expected a hard sell,” says McAndrew. “But all sorts of people are interested. I’m genuinely shocked at what an easy concept it is to bring to people, and their reaction is amazing.”

These aren’t “beef-or-salmon” type meals and a lot of trust is involved. Rather than the couple deciding on dishes before their big day, McAndrew works with what she can source to create the menu, but this has advantages too.

“Some people say that it takes the decision-making away from them — they’re leaving it all in my hands,” she says.

Food waste is a global problem. According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, approximately one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted. If you’re already sustainably minded, this is something to consider when trying to figure out how to feed your wedding guests.

A 2019 Reducing Commercial Food Waste in Ireland report published by the Environmental Protection Agency stated that over 66% of food waste from the food services sector is avoidable. Hotels have the highest level of food waste, with vegetables topping the list of shame, followed by bread, meat and potatoes.

Connecting with suppliers

It’s something that McAndrew is familiar with from her work in the food industry.

“This is something I have been ruminating on for the last 12 years or so, from when I had a farmers’ market stall (Lily Reilly’s Pantry). The food waste was soul-destroying. Everything I made was perishable, so if it didn’t sell I ended up giving it away to neighbours, or it went to the bin. I had a hatred of food waste right at the start.”

Setting up her own catering company in 2018 was a steep learning curve, as her first job was catering a wedding for 130 people. “I overestimated the amount of food people would need. The only thing that I could take away from that experience was, ‘I’ll not be wasting food like this going forward’.”

She learned that portion control — calculating exactly what goes on to each plate — is all important. “I worked on portion control from the get-go. It’s abhorrent to me to have food go to waste. I don’t waste food in everyday life and with catering there’s a big possibility of waste if you don’t get it right.”

With portion control down to a fine art, McAndrew turned her focus to sourcing. “I started thinking about what is happening to food that doesn’t make it to shelves in the first place. I went to farmers I knew and asked, ‘Is there food that doesn’t get used?’ and they said yes.”

Now she is connected to suppliers throughout Ireland, “trying to make sure that the work they put into their food isn’t wasted and that it doesn’t end up in landfill”.

This doesn’t mean using substandard ingredients but food that has been produced to a high standard and which won’t make it to market for some reason. For example, lesser prized cuts of meat, small bits of fish, vegetables and fruit that are the wrong shape or size.

Not about the profit

McAndrew works with various artisan producers, which include Cork’s Waterfall Farms, Michael Twomey Butchers in Macroom, seafood wholesaler Sustainable Seafood Ireland, Cork Rooftop Farm, and Tipperary’s Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers.

“My suppliers ring me and say that they have something and if I can use it, I will,” she says.

“I am paying full whack for what I am getting. It’s very important that the people growing and producing are rewarded for their efforts.”

This means the price per head for her zero-waste weddings is the same as her regular menus (ranging from €85 to €110 per person).

“There’s a lot more work,” McAndrew points out, noting that preparing off-cuts and wonky vegetables takes time.

“It’s not cheaper — it should actually be more expensive — but I keep it at the same rate as normal to do something amazing. I’m putting in a huge amount more work.”

It’s paying off.

“I’ve done six zero-waste weddings so far,” McAndrew says.

“With two more this year and five next year planned as well. They’ve all been such a success. I’ve also learned why people don’t do it,” she laughs.

“It’s much easier to order food in advance. But everyone is aware that they’re involved in something very different.

“Even though they might not know they’re at a zero-waste wedding beforehand, they’re all interested and full of questions on the day, from the youngest to the oldest.”

As well as wedding catering, McAndrew also does zero-waste corporate events and offers all her clients the option of zero-waste menus.