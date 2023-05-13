The Menu: Foodie awards season in Cork - and a new head chef at Ballynahinch

Succession in Ballynahinch

The Menu has always held a bit of a torch for Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, one of the country’s finest castle hotels, its old-school luxury redolent of a bygone era and all tucked away on a private 700-acre estate in the wonderful wilds of Connemara, in the West of Ireland.

Equally, the hotel’s restaurant kitchen has always lived up to its side of the bargain, so The Menu was very disappointed to hear of the departure of executive chef David Bodas who picked up best hotel restaurant chef award in Ireland at the 2021 Food & Wine Awards.

But, there was nothing to so quickly mop up his tears and still his copious wailing than the news that the very wonderful Danni Barry was to be his replacement as executive head chef. The very splendid Barry is one of a select band of female chefs to have held a Michelin star in Ireland when she got one for Eipic in Belfast, just 18 months after it opened — if anything, her installation in charge of the kitchen is a step up again and The Menu is already ironing his finest bib in preparation.

Awards flooding in in Cork

A whole load of congratulations and encomiums to be dished out around the parish this week beginning with news that the very splendid Paladar cocktail bar on Bridge St, owned and operated by Andy Ferreira, also of Cask, has picked up a highly prestigious award as a Top 10 Regional Honouree in this year’s Spirited Awards, one of the industry’s top global accolades, doled out by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. Dublin’s Bar 1661, another Menu favourite, was also named in the top 10 and made the list for Best International Bar Team in Europe, again, no surprise, for it too is a very splendid operation, owned and operated by the indefatigable Dave Mulligan.

Back at the very beginning of the year, The Menu predicted in his New Year’s forecasts that great things lay ahead for Paladar and he has more than a sneaking suspicion that this initial award is a mere doorstep to far greater awards in the future and highly recommends readers pop in for a fine cocktail and good nosebag in what is fast becoming one of the hottest permanent parties in Cork’s new Victorian Quarter’s culinary hotspot.

The latest Blas na hÉireann Producers’ Champion is none other than food writer Kate Ryan, of Flavour.ie renown. Ryan is a sterling component of Irish Examiner’s sibling newspaper, The Echo’s food coverage, and a fine comrade of The Menu’s to boot, having served deep in the trenches for the first two years of Grub Circus at All Together Now.

Cava Bodega in Galway

Fifteen years of Cava Bodega

The hospitality ‘birthdays’ are rolling around as well, it being very nice indeed to celebrate longevity in an industry so beset by closures in recent times.

Last year, JP McMahon celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Michelin-starred Aniar restaurant in Galway and now blows out 15 candles on the cake for Cava Bodega, which he co-owns with Drigin Gaffey, and which has been a vital part of the Galway food scene for 15 years, serving up their own take on Spanish tapas, cuisines, wines, and other beverages, all with more than a soupcon on the magic of the west sprinkled into the pot.

Kylemore's Teresa Roche

Food tour in the West

Speaking of Galway, Galway Food Tours has a very special ‘Meet the Maker’ event (May 18), a series introducing local producers, when they meet up with Teresa Roche, the woman behind the award-winning Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, produced on her family farm at the foothills of the Slieve Aughty mountains in Co Galway. After that encounter follows a brief stroll to a fine local restaurant for dinner and wine pairing followed by a nightcap in a very special local bar. Tickets €100.

STAMP in the diary

STAMP festival (May 19-21) is probably more about food for the soul than specifically filling the belly, per se, but thankfully there is a chance to do that too at this celebration of Cork’s creative and cultural vibrancy in The Counting House, the former Beamish & Crawford site, on South Main Street. Open to all ages, it is a jam-packed weekend with over 50 free and ticketed art, design, and craft events, and some very fine food from two of The Menu’s favourite local food offerings, Volcano Pizza and My Goodness Food.

TODAY’S SPECIAL

Sadly, for he was always partial to them, but peanuts are now outlawed Chez Menu on account of one of The Progeny’s anaphylaxia, so it is rare enough for him to encounter same.

However, Dublin-based Harry’s Nut Butter has always been a real favourite whenever The Menu has had the rare opportunity to indulge so upon chancing across Harry’s Nut Butter Chocolate Truffles he was already halfway sold.

Of the three flavours in the range, he purchased Salted Almond and also hazelnut (Pure Peanut is the third) and Hazelnut & Cacao. First up, the chocolate angle, a collaboration with Magic Mayan Artisan Chocolate, in Co Clare, which supplies a very enjoyable dark chocolate ganache, a velvety, ever-so-slightly gooey concoction with bittersweet smokey cocoa notes to serve as a fine platform for the nuts to strut their stuff. To be honest, that is largely left to the peanut element (which as The Menu’s allergically afflicted progeny will gladly tell you, is not actually a nut at all but a legume and that he in fact is not allergic to nuts) which is like the loudest guy at the party.

Thing is, he is also the most enjoyable and entertaining guy at the party so you forgive that certain epicurean exuberance that sees the nutty subtleties of both the almond and the hazelnut for the most part reduced to textural additions. Either way, they are quite sublime with a good espresso or, as The Menu did, with a sweet and nutty bottle of PX.