Soup recipes: How to make Rachel Allen’s potato, parsley and thyme soup with chorizo

Potato, parsley and thyme soup with chorizo
A potato soup is so versatile and works superbly with spices, fresh herbs, pestos and drizzles. I prefer to use floury potatoes, rather than waxy, for the lightest, silkiest consistency.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
25g butter
350g peeled and chopped potatoes
150g peeled and chopped onions
sea salt and freshly ground pepper
750ml chicken or vegetable stock
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 teaspoon chopped thyme
250ml milk, or half milk and
half cream
75g chorizo
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Method
Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat until it foams. Add the chopped potatoes and onions, season with salt and pepper, then stir well and cover with a butter wrapper or a piece of parchment paper. Add the pan lid and sweat over a gentle heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the potatoes sticking.
Add the stock, bring to the boil, and cook until the vegetables are all tender. Add the chopped herbs and milk (or milk and cream), liquidize the soup and season to taste.
While the vegetables are cooking, peel the chorizo and cut into small dice. Pour the olive oil into a cool frying pan. Add the chorizo, then place the pan on a very low heat and gently cook for a few minutes, turning the chorizo every so often. Done over a very low heat like this, you’ll end up with beautifully cooked chorizo with the rich amber-coloured oils rendered out. You want both the oils and the chorizo itself for drizzling over the soup when serving. Take off when it is crisp, reserving the rendered oil.
Reheat the soup, if necessary, then pour into warm bowls and top with a few pieces of cooked chorizo, with a drizzle of the oil from the pan over the top.
Note
You can use leftover mash in place of some or all of the raw potato, but instead of adding at the start, stir it in when the milk goes in and continue as above. Other leftover vegetables, such as cooked carrots, broccoli, parsnips or even spinach, can be added with the milk, keeping in mind that you may need extra stock and milk to thin it out at the end.
From Soup Broth Bread by Rachel Allen, published by Penguin Michael Joseph.