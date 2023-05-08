Midweek meals: Five easy dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Method

Mix the ingredients for the spicy Asian sauce in a small bowl.

Cook the noodles according to the packet directions. Drain, then rinse briefly under tap water. Leave in the colander until ready to use.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron frying pan6 over high heat until it is almost smoking. Add the green beans, spreading them out in a single layer. Leave to cook for 2 minutes, stirring only every 30 seconds, until lightly charred and just cooked through. Tip the beans into a bowl and set aside.

Cool the frying pan for 15 seconds, then place it back over high heat.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, then cook the onion, garlic and ginger (if using) for 30 seconds. Add the pork mince and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it mostly changes from pink to white, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of the sauce and continue cooking the pork for another 1 minute until it is nicely browned.