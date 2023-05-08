Midweek meals: Five easy dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Take the stress out of your meal plan with these quick recipes
Midweek meals: Five easy dinners ready in 30 minutes or less

Midweek meals: Easy dinner recipes like sweet and sour chicken and a vegan burrito bowl

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 07:48

Salmon fish cakes and spicy dip

recipe by:Clodagh McKenna

With a delightfully crispy exterior and tender interior, these fish cakes are easy make and compliment perfectly the creamy, spicy dip

Salmon fish cakes and spicy dip

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • For the salmon fishcakes:

  • 400g floury potatoes, boiled and mashed

  • 400g skinless salmon fillet, poached and flaked

  • 2 spring onions, finely chopped

  • 2 tsp capers

  • 1 tbsp finely chopped dill

  • grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

  • 50g butter

  • sea salt

  • black pepper

  • For the spicy dip:

  • 100ml crème fraîche

  • 1 tbsp peeled and grated Fresh horseradish root (jarred horseradish will do too)

  • grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

  • 2 tsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges, plus a bunch of watercress (optional), to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Place all the ingredients for the fishcakes except the butter in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

  3. Divide the fishcake mixture into four balls and shape each into a patty.

  4. Place a frying pan over a medium heat and add the butter. Once the butter has melted, add the fishcakes and brown on both sides. Transfer the fishcakes to a baking tray and bake for 10 minutes.

  5. While the fishcakes are baking, mix all the ingredients for the horseradish cream together in a small bowl, and season with salt and pepper.

  6. To serve, place each fishcake on a warmed plate with a spoonful of the horseradish cream and a wedge of lemon, plus a handful of watercress, if you wish.

 

Spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles

recipe by:Nagi Maehashi

The trick here is to get your green beans nicely blistered in the pan and a good bit of caramelisation on your noodles.

Spicy Sichuan Pork Noodles

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Chinese

Ingredients

  • For the spicy Asian sauce:

  • 1½ tbsp oyster sauce

  • 1½ tbsp kecap manis*

  • 4 tsp sambal oelek*

  • For the noodles:

  • 250 g fresh Shanghai or hokkien noodles

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 2 cups (200 g) green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half

  • 3 ½ brown onion, finely diced

  • 1 garlic clove*, finely minced

  • 2 tsp finely minced ginger*

  • 200 g pork mince

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients for the spicy Asian sauce in a small bowl.

  2. Cook the noodles according to the packet directions. Drain, then rinse briefly under tap water. Leave in the colander until ready to use.

  3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron frying pan6 over high heat until it is almost smoking. Add the green beans, spreading them out in a single layer. Leave to cook for 2 minutes, stirring only every 30 seconds, until lightly charred and just cooked through. Tip the beans into a bowl and set aside.

  4. Cool the frying pan for 15 seconds, then place it back over high heat.

  5. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, then cook the onion, garlic and ginger (if using) for 30 seconds. Add the pork mince and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it mostly changes from pink to white, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of the sauce and continue cooking the pork for another 1 minute until it is nicely browned.

  6. Add the noodles, green beans and remaining sauce. Toss for 2 minutes with two wooden spoons, ensuring that the noodles get some nice caramelisation.

 

Chinese sweet and sour chicken

This Chinese takeaway favourite is quick and easy, making it the perfect midweek meal. Substitute pork, prawns or tofu for chicken if you prefer.

Chinese sweet and sour chicken

Servings

2

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 350g chicken breast, sliced

  • 2 level tbsp seasoned cornflour

  • 1 garlic clove

  • 1 medium sweet green pepper

  • 225g tinned pineapple chunks plus the juice

  • 1 chicken stock cube

  • 300ml water

  • 2 tbsp ketchup

  • 1 tbsp malt vinegar

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

Method

  1. Toss the chicken in the cornflour and season wth salt and pepper.

  2. Remove the stalk and seeds from the pepper and chop. Drain the pineapple cubes, reserving the juice.

  3. Heat the garlic in the oil. Fry the chicken briefly until brown on all sides. Lower the heat and add the chopped pepper and continue cooking over a gentle heat for 10 minutes.

  4. Add the pineapple chunks, mushrooms and tomatoes for the last five minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce by dissolving the chicken stock cube in the boiling water. Mix with ketchup, vinegar, honey and soy sauce.

  5. Blend the leftover cornflour from the dish with a little of the pineapple juice and add to the mixture.

  6. Bring to the boil and cook for three minutes, stirring all the time. Add it to the chicken and stir well. 

 

Vegan burrito bowl

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This vegan burrito bowl is delicious and easy to make.

Vegan burrito bowl

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 red onion, finely chopped

  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper

  • 1 tsp paprika

  • 1 tin of cooked lentils drained and rinsed

  • 1 tin red kidney beans drained and rinsed

  • 3 tbsp coconut yoghurt

  • 3 tbsp lime juice

  • 3 tbsp tomato purée

  • 60ml water

  • 125g rice

  • ½ iceberg lettuce, shredded

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

  • 100g dairy-free cheese grated

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened. Add the cayenne pepper and paprika and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the kidney beans and lentils and cook for about 10 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package. Mix the yoghurt and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.

  3. When the lentil mix is cooked, stir in the tomato purée and water and heat through.

  4. Divide the cooked rice between two serving bowls. Add a layer of iceberg lettuce to each one, followed by a layer of avocado slices and a layer of spicy lentil mix. Sprinkle the Cheese on top and finish with a dollop of the yoghurt.

 

Chicken breasts with salad and sundried tomatoes

recipe by:Darina Allen

This quick and easy salad is a meal in itself

Chicken breasts with salad and sundried tomatoes

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Traditional

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken breasts

  • olive oil

  • salt

  • pepper

  • For the basil dressing:

  • 175ml extra-virgin olive oil

  • 50ml white wine or rice wine vinegar

  • salt

  • pepper

  • sugar

  • 1 garlic clove

  • 10-15 basil leaves

  • 1 finely chopped shallot (optional)

  • For the parsley salad:

  • 4 handfuls destalked Italian and curly parsley

  • Worcester sauce

  • 8 chopped sundried tomatoes

  • slivers of parmesan cheese

Method

  1. The dressing: Whizz the basil with the oil, vinegar, shallots, garlic and seasoning in a liquidiser or food processor. Keep aside.

  2. Just before serving cook the chicken breasts: Heat a cast-iron grill pan until quite hot. Brush each chicken breast with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the chicken breasts on the hot grill for about a minute, then reverse the angle to make attractively, cook until golden brown on both sides. The grill pan may be transferred to a moderate oven, 180°C. Be careful not to overcook the chicken breasts, they will take about 15 minutes in total.

  3. Put a pan-grilled chicken breast on each plate. Toss the parsley in a little of the basil dressing, sprinkle with a little Worcester sauce. Put a portion of parsley on each plate, sprinkle with a few pieces of sundried tomato and slivers of Parmesan cheese.

  4. Serve immediately with rustic roast potatoes or buffalo chips.

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five quick and easy recipes ready in 13 minutes or less

More in this section

How much does it cost to make the famous coronation quiche?  How much does it cost to make the famous coronation quiche? 
The PPA Centenary Opening Party Champagne researchers discover why bubbles rise the way they do
Andi Oliver on turning 60, channeling anger and her perfect barbecue chicken recipe Andi Oliver on turning 60, channeling anger and her perfect barbecue chicken recipe
<p> Caitríona Redmond examined receipts for the past few years. In 2013 it cost her €70 to feed a family of four, that has now doubled. Picture: Moya Nolan</p>

Caitríona Redmond: Inflation might be dropping, but we are still feeling the pinch at the till

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd