Winery review: There's something very special in MacCurtain Wine Cellar

The Judge and I have convened once more for a long overdue ‘clinic’, beginning with ‘une bière de soif’ a thirst quencher to get gastric juices flowing, in the ever splendid Abbot’s Ale House, on Devonshire St, one of Cork’s criminally lesser-hymned pubs — though sometimes you get the feeling they like it so. Either way, it is a great spot for craft beer drinkers and a nice crisp IPA sets us up for an evening of wining and dining and a trudge up the slope to … Oxford St at Christmas?
- Food: 8.5 (do remember, it is snacks, not full meals)
- Service: 8
- Value: 8.5
- Atmosphere: 9
- Tab: €170 (including tip)