Caitríona Redmond: Cooking from scratch isn't always the cheapest option

People make assertions based upon appearances or what they think is the truth all the time.

It’s a common assumption that those on a budget can feed themselves with little hassle by cooking from scratch. Actually with the cost of energy included, cooking from scratch is not always the cheaper option, nor is it the easiest choice for time-poor families. On the surface, a shopping trolley filled with fresh fruits and vegetables looks great, but it’s seldom the answer to living with less.

In the past fortnight, the true cost of food prices increasing annually has become clear thanks to the CSO. It is clear from research that fresh produce has increased significantly compared to last year.

Despite this, there is still commentary to be found online that families should invest more time cooking from scratch and supermarkets are not setting fair prices.

Neither types of commentary nor judgment are helpful and aren’t coming from an informed position. It leaves me feeling disheartened again at how out-of-touch policymakers and people in power are with the realities of what it’s like to live with less.

One of the ways that I have been getting around the price increases has been to up the frozen produce in my trolley.

In many cases, frozen products are just as high in nutrition (if not more) than fresh. Take peas and sweetcorn for example, which are a staple vegetable on many Irish family’s dinner plate.

Another way to get around the higher price of meat is to buy different cuts that take longer to cook.

I can always tell the difference between mutton and lamb on the plate but not everybody can.

Lamb is tender and mutton is gamier and tougher. Mutton is cheaper because it requires a longer cooking time. If you manage to get your hands on a cut of mutton then make the most of it in the slow cooker.

It’s perfect in stews and curries. In fact, I’d argue it tastes nicer than spring lamb.

Home Economics

With the number of redundancies in the technology sector on the increase, now is a great time to review my tips for managing a household when you lose your job.

That movement from having a job to having none was brutal and life-changing and terrifying. I've been there. I know what it's like.

There's a gut-wrenching worry and the unrelenting terror that keeps you awake at night and makes you think of nothing else.

Then you see people outside going about their regular business and you feel like shouting at them because they shouldn't be when your entire world is falling apart.

Step One: Prioritise

Figure out what is important and MUST be paid for as opposed to what should be paid for.

What is at the top of the list? Simply food, light, and heat. You need all these three to stay well. If you have a mortgage or rent there are systems set in place now to ask for a break from the banks etc. Use these if you have to. There is no shame in doing this.

Step Two: Solidarity

You are not in this on your own. You have others to speak to that are in the same situation; reach out, text your coworkers and friends, use social media. Don't feel on your own. This will help.

Step Three: Focus On What You Can Control

You can control the small things. You can make a cup of tea, sort out the bottom of the fridge for once, organise the laundry, hug your kids. These things you can focus on. If you focus on the small stuff and allow the bigger things to take care of themselves you will begin to feel better.

Step Four: Reduce and Reuse

Take a look at your finances, figure out what you can let go. Ring your service providers and negotiate a reduced repayment arrangement. Cut out those crappy monthly subscriptions that you don't need anymore.

Get a large sheet of paper, write down all the food you have in the house. See how many meals you can get out of that. Plan your meals.

Step Five: Endure

Know that you are not on your own. You will get through this.

Decide something nice that you will do when you get through the other side. You will get through the other side. It could be a trip to the hairdresser or a pint in the local pub. Whatever. Promise yourself you will do that and work towards it.

Bean Burgers recipe by:Caitriona Redmond These bean burgers are actually very quick to assemble and all the family loves them. As a bonus, they are full of protein and fibre so a great way of filling fussy kids. Servings 6 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Main Cuisine  American Ingredients 1 tin cooked chickpeas (drained)

1 tin cooked kidney beans (drained)

1 red pepper, finely chopped

1 yellow pepper, finely chopped

3 scallions, finely chopped

1 teaspoon each of paprika, cumin, and coriander

1 teaspoon crushed fresh garlic

100g plain flour

Sunflower oil for frying Method Put the beans into a large mixing bowl and mash using a potato masher. Add in the peppers, scallions, herbs and spices then stir well so that you have a bowl of burger mix. Put the flour into a large flat plate. Portion out the burger mix into six sections, shape each portion into a burger shape using slightly wet hands to stop them sticking. Then dust the burgers on either side with the flour before frying in sunflower oil on a medium heat until crispy on either side. Serve with a fresh salsa on the side and some homemade sweet potato wedges.

Raspberry Curd recipe by:Caitriona Redmond I'm told this recipe keeps for three days in the fridge - not that I'd know as it has never lasted more than one day in this house. Servings 8 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 50g unsalted butter

75g caster sugar

75g mashed raspberries

2 egg yolks Method Take a large saucepan and fill it two inches high with hot water. Place it on a medium-low heat. Fit a large glass bowl on top, making sure that the bottom doesn't touch the water — this is called a "bain marie". Put the butter into the bowl, along with the sugar and raspberry mash. Stir until the sugar and butter dissolve. This takes some time so have a cup of tea to one side while you do it. Once dissolved, take a large whisk, and whisk in the two egg yolks. Whisk lightly until the egg is cooked. You will know it's cooked because (a) the mixture will be too hot to touch, and (b) the mixture will coat the back of a spoon — when you draw your finger through the mixture you'll get a clean patch, like a river. Pour the cooked curd into a sterilised glass jar, allow to cool completely before sealing a Kilner jar. This prevents condensation in the jar.