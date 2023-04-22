Restaurant review: There's a fine art to a place like The Green Room

- The Green Room at the Crawford
- Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork
- Tel. 021 241 0929
- http://www.thegreenroomathecrawford.com
- Opening Hours: Tues/Wed, 9-11.15am, 12pm-14.45pm; Thurs, 9-11.15am, 12pm-14.45pm, 17pm-20.15pm; Fri/Sat, 9-11.15am, 12pm-14.45pm, 17pm-21.15pm
The pandemic may be ‘over’ but its effects, allied to ever-rising operating costs and staffing shortages, are still being felt, and a remorseless and steady stream of hospitality closures sadly continues; granted, many of those venues had been buckling under the other multiple pressure points before the first lockdown but ‘The Covid’ was the barnful of straw that crushed the camel’s vertebrae to fine dust.
- Food: 7
- Service: 7
- Value: 8
- Atmosphere: 8 for the vibe; 5 for the space as currently laid out
- Tab: €167, excluding tip